Herbert Wigwe: Conversations on the Peninsula

I was expecting something from Access Bank. In case you do not know, they were one of the major sponsors of our play ‘Ogiame Erejuwa’ which played in Warri last Easter.

Na so I dey look for phone, waiting and expecting an alert. They had shown significant interest — they always do when the project hits their vision of youth empowerment and capacity building, especially amongst SMEs.

That was how I saw a text message. Thinking it was the alert, I quickly opened it and it was an invitation to join other SMEs to have a conversation with their Group Managing Director, Mr. Herbert Wigwe.

I walked in late and the room was filled to the brim. Herbert was already on the rostrum with the mic and taking questions. The women in that room were very beautiful o. Their beauty distracted me o. I didn’t know which one was Access staff or SME.

As I looked for a seat, people were greeting me o. Duke! Duke! Duke! When is your next play? I hear you are owing Access; I saw you last week at Obalende, Duke, my Duke, great guy. Duke, you worry o. See as you yab Osinbajo last week, no yab me o.

That was what the people were using to hail me as I walked the room. In reply, I said to them, “make una leave me o, make Herbert no command them to stop my alert o. Abeg make we quiet, listen to the lord abeg.”

Seriously, what I saw that day was novel. It was the demystification of corporate power in full recognition of the power and influence of the mid-market in building sustainable institutions in the near term and in strengthening the economy at the macro level.

Herbert took the questions, laughed when he needed to laugh, took hits very well and showed a great presence without losing composure or looking like an Emperor.

The atmosphere was loose and people said their minds – positive and negative and they took feedback, promised to get back and even took names of those with more stringent issues.

I didn’t talk o. Me? I was looking at my phone; I had over 200 young actors to pay from the alert. A whole community of actors were waiting to be empowered so I remained focused on my prayers.

It was a brilliant evening not only for Access Bank but for a whole catchment of economic champions who were refuelled by the session and gingered to go back and contribute to the economy.

As I drove home that night, I was still staring at my phone for the alert. Finally, it came at Adekunle bus stop and I released a huge celebratory fart, daring my driver to complain – I sack him straight, make him go join the ASUU strike.

Brilliant outing guys.

