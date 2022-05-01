Gunmen Kill Two Vigilantes in Taraba

Wole Ayodele in Jalingo





Gunmen have killed two members of a vigilante group at a checkpoint in Yangtu Development Area, Taraba State.

THISDAY gathered that the incident occurred at about 1.00am yesterday at Kwanbai, headquarters of Yangtu Development Area.

The gunmen were said to have arrived at the checkpoint in a Hilux vehicle. When they were accosted by the vigilantes, according to THISDAY, they opened fire killing two of them instantly.

The remaining two vigilantes took to their heels while the gunmen carted away the local guns of the dead vigilantes whose names are Jonathan Usman Yashe and Kurutsi Apwenaba.

An uncle to one of the deceased, Douglas Kisaba told THISDAY that the killing of the two Vigilantes was unprovoked and it’s already causing serious tension in the areas.

According to him, the vigilantes were four at the checkpoint. When the gunmen saw them, they just opened fire on them killing two of them on the spot while the remaining two escaped into the bush. The attack was unwarranted.

Confirming the incident, the Coordinator of Yangtu Development Area, Emmanuel Madaki said the community decided to form a vigilante group due to the recent insecurity challenges in the area, which had led to the killing of scores of people.

He said the youths of the community become uncontrollable when the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) arrived the community for an on the spot assessment as they almost lynched the policemen.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Taraba State Command, Abdullahi Usman said the command had not been briefed about the incident.

