Gunmen Kill Five, Attack Soldiers in Anambra Communities

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka





Gunmen have killed five persons in an armed attack on Orsumenyi, a community in Nnewi South Local Government Area, Anambra State.

Another set of armed men also attacked soldiers at a checkpoint in Agulu, Anaocha Local Government Area, which is the hometown of PDP presidential aspirant, Mr Peter Obi.

In Orsumenyi, multiple sources revealed that four men were drinking in a beer parlour at about 8:30pm when men bearing guns arrived and shot them to death.

One of the sources said the victims, four in number, were Indigenes of the town, who had just returned for a burial ceremony. The fifth victim was said to be a lady, who is the operator of the drinking joint.

The source said the victim decided “to relax in a local joint in the town, but while they were there discussing over some drinks, the gunmen arrived and shot four of them, including the woman that was serving them, who is the owner of the shop.”

Meanwhile, gunmen too attacked soldiers at a checkpoint in Agulu, Anaocha Local Government Area, Anambra State, the home town of Obi, PDP’s presidential aspirant.

A source said the gunmen wielded automatic rifles, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons, just as they came in their numbers.

The gunmen reportedly arrived at the checkpoint, which was manned by soldiers and started shooting at them, causing the soldiers to reciprocate in a bid to save themselves.

The source said the gunmen came in exotic automobiles numbering about four, suspected to have been snatched from unsuspecting members of the public for their nefarious operations.

Another source claimed that the victims confronted the soldiers for over 10 minutes, causing residents of the area to scamper for safety, and after a long shooting match, the men overpowered the soldiers, and they had to withdraw.

He explained that the gunmen “did not cover their faces. They were shouting on top of their voices, asking that Nnamdi Kanu, leader of outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB be released.

“We saw them, some people even tried to make videos, but everyone was afraid not to be spotted and shot,” the source said.

While the Anambra State Police command was unable to confirm the Orsumenyi incident, it however confirmed the Agulu shooting, while also condemning it as an attack on the nation.

In response to THISDAY’s inquiries, the command’s spokesman, Toochukwu Ikenga said: “Generally speaking, any attack on any security agent is a threat to the soul of the federation.

Ikenga, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, noted that there was a shooting incident at a checkpoint in Agulu but the information is still sketchy.”

