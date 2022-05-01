Fair and White Renews Agunbiade’s Brand Ambassadorial Contract

The ambience at Fair and White Nigeria premises, Ikoyi, Lagos was gay and electrifying last Wednesday during the contract renewal of a beauty queen, Esther Agunbiade as the brand ambassador for the Fair and White range of beauty products.

Agunbiade, a 2019 housemate of the famed Big Brother Naija TV reality show is making a rebound as an ambassador of the brand for two straight years. She was first signed on in February 2020. According to Fair and White Nigeria’s Media Adviser, Chief Ingram Osigwe, “the renewal of her contract is the definitive definition of the popular saying, “one good turn deserves another”. The brand ambassador, he said, performed exceedingly well in her first contract hence Fair and White deemed it fit to renew it.

Speaking shortly after signing the contract renewal, Agunbiade urged beauty enthusiasts and all those who want the best for their skin to switch brands and be Fair and White compliant.

Beaming with satisfaction as she displayed the brands, Agunbiade counselled that “for Fair and White to work for you, you need to first know your skin type and then go for the brand’s variant that suits it. There is Fair and White for every skin. I have been able to sensitise consumers on this”

Continuing, the brand ambassador said: “Fair and White is the brand for all those who care for great skin and beauty. Fair and White is a brand that works. Just use it according to the instructions”

On his part, Osigwe who is the CEO/MD of FullPage International Communications Limited and who anchored the event explained that shortly after Agunbiade signed the first contract in February 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic broke out and inhibited most of what she was to do for the brand but she was not deterred as she took on to social media to educate ladies on the imperativeness of using Fair and White rather than resorting to brands that damage their skin.

In his address, the General Sales Manager of Fair and White Nigeria, Mr Sunny Adekoya, said the company will not relent in taking care of the beauty of African women by making sure that it gives the best of Fair and White at all times.

He recalled that the company has for over 25 years provided consumers with genuine Fair and White brands, pledging that it won’t relent in this regard.

On the issue of fake Fair and White brands, Mr Adekoya said the company now puts distinguishing features on the Fair and White range of products to mark them out from fake brands in the market.

Essentially, beyond the Fair and White Gold which she was initially signed for, Esther now has the additional mandate to promote Fair and White So- Carrot and Fair and White Glu- Tathion.

Dignitaries, including industry stakeholders present at the contract renewal signing ceremony, were Emenike Agu, A media personality, Frances Emetarom, a YouTube blogger, Ebere Nwachukwu of Full page Communications Ltd, Vivienne Emenike-Agu, a fashion practitioner and a businesswoman, Blessing Okogbue, a beauty consultant, Vivian Onyebukwa, Style Editor, The Sun magazine, Mercy Ikoro Business manager, The Sun Newspaper, Josephine Ugbode, Beauty Consultant to Fair & White group, Chimaka Chibueze, Online sales manager, Sunday Adekoya, General Sales manager, Fair and White Nigeria, Emma Okoh,Sales manager Jenifer Maduka, staff of London City Airport, Chiamka Maduka Igboanugo, a YouTube blogger and Oscar Ochiogu, Photo Editor, Vanguard Media group.

Manufactured in France, Fair and White come in various variants including So- White, Exclusive, Exclusive Vitamin C, So- Carrot, Gold, Original, Glu Tathion and So-Fruity.

The brand is exclusively marketed in Nigeria by Fair and White Nigeria.

