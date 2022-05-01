Countdown to AMVCA 2022 Begins

by Vanessa Obioha

As voting for the eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) wrapped up at the weekend, the official countdown to the main ceremony has begun. Unlike previous editions, this year’s ceremony is preceded by a week of different activities that celebrate every part of the creative sector. From fashion to technology, the organisers have set out a day to celebrate the storytellers using different platforms to push the right African narrative.

The one-week celebration starting on May 8, is a reiteration of Africa Magic’s commitment to recognise and celebrate authentic storytelling on the continent. A major recognition at this year’s event is digital content creators. Creatives in this field gained popularity during the lockdown period of the coronavirus pandemic. As the world shut down, these creatives carved a niche for themselves, created a persona, and consistently rolled out engaging content for their community. They constantly set trends, created catchphrases, entertained and educated their audience during the process. Many of them amassed millions of followers on their social media platforms. Therefore, the AMVCAs this year deemed it fit to acknowledge their impact.

A new category for Best Online Social Content Creator was unveiled this year. The nominees in this category included Mr Macaroni, Elozonam Ogbolu and Edem Victor among others.

“We are very excited about the Best Online Social Content Creator category as we believe this will further underscore our commitment to represent all content creators and inspire new talent. There is no better time than now to recognize and celebrate this growing digital community as we stage the eighth edition of the awards,” said Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola at the time of announcement.

The event organisers have also designated May 12 as Digital Content Creators’ Day to engage with the growing number of online content creators in Africa. The main ceremony is slated for May 14.

