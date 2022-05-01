All Eyes on Buhari as List of APC’s Presidential Aspirants Grows

IN THE ARENA

With the growing list of presidential aspirants in the All Progressives Congress, all eyes are on President Muhammadu Buhari to name his preferred successor before the party is torn apart, writes Louis Achi

President Muhammadu Buhari has so far given his “blessing” to a number of aspirants seeking to become the standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in next year’s presidential election.

As at last count, over 12 candidates have openly expressed their intentions to contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the party. They include: Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; National Leader of the APC, Senator Bola Tinubu; Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi; Ebonyi State Governor, Mr. Dave Umahi; former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha; Governor of Kogi State, Mr. Yahaya Bello; Minister of State for Education, Mr. Emeka Nwajiuba, who became the first aspirant to purchase the party’s N100 million forms; and former Abia State Governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who recently withdrew from the race.

Others are former President of the Senate, Senator Ken Nnamani; Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade, amongst others. A former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has also scheduled to declare on May 5, while Governor Kayode Fayemi is also being expected to make a pronouncement on his undeclared presidential ambition.

All those who consulted with the president, according to available information, were said to have received his “blessing” to the extent that he did not ask any of them not to proceed with their presidential project.

It is believed that the president, however, has his trump card, his most preferred successor-in-waiting, close to his chest.

He will require the buy-in of state governors who are critical stakeholders in the party to provide significant support his preferred candidate. No fewer than 7,800 delegates will vote at the party’s presidential primary election and the governors control the delegates in their respective states. Buhari had in January hinted that it would be too early to anoint a successor, adding that if he disclosed his preferred candidate, the person may be eliminated before the 2023 general election.

“I don’t have any favourite for 2023 and if I do, I won’t reveal his identity because if I do, he may be eliminated before the election. I better keep it secret,” he reportedly said in a live TV programme.

Many political analysts have contended that the president must be compulsorily interested in who succeeds him. It is also expected that he will very likely settle for someone who shares the same vision with him about Nigeria – someone who will step in the saddle to sustain the tempo of his agenda.

Many have wondered why the president would always throw his doors open for all presidential aspirants when he knows that he has his trump card close to his chest. It is feared that his action could tear the party apart at the end, especially if the aspirants are allowed to make huge financial commitments in pursuit of their ambitions before the president names his preferred choice.

As Nigerians await Buhari’s decision, speculations are rife that he had shortlisted Osinbajo from the South-west zone; Amaechi from the South-south zone; and Nwajiuba from the South-east zone. Nwajiuba was the first and only aspirant that has picked the N100 million forms for the party’s nomination and Expression of Interest. Nwajiuba has enjoyed very close relationship with President Buhari since the past 20 years and has remained a committed and reliable member of a group of Buhari’s loyalists.

There is also a strong speculation that Buhari is considering former President Goodluck Jonathan, as his successor. According to feelers, Buhari is said to be quite appreciative of Jonathan’s gesture in accepting the outcome of the 2015 presidential election.

The president, it was learnt, considers Jonathan’s nationalism a great asset that can further be deployed in stabilising the country and strengthening national unity.

The sale of forms in the APC began on April 26 and ends on May 5. Anybody who is interested in the APC presidential ticket is circumscribed within this time frame to indicate interest by stepping out to procure the expression of interest and nomination forms. After that, the only window that is available for significant intervention is substitution of candidate.

Whether Jonathan runs for the seat or not, President Buhari has other competent hands to choose from, to wit: Tinubu, Osinbajo, Amaechi, Nwajuiba and others who have indicated interest. As the list of aspirants for consideration in the intricate and gritty succession race continues to grow, the aspirants make deeper commitments, which may make it difficult for them to withdraw for any candidate that emerges as the president’s choice. Apart from the payment of the N100 million forms, aspirants also make huge financial commitments in their nationwide consultations. Such aspirants may dare Buhari and push ahead with their ambition, either in APC or any alternative platform. This may spell doom for the ruling party.

Already, an unconfirmed report had already alleged that Tinubu had hinted that Buhari was not backing his aspiration. Nevertheless, he was also said to have vowed to pursue his presidential project. Having prepared for the presidential project for close to 20 years, Tinubu is no doubt the most prepared aspirant with formidable structures and followers nationwide. He has a very huge war chest and if he dares Buhari, the ruling APC will not recover from the resultant crisis.

Governors in the party are also said to be mounting pressure on the Buhari and the party executive to ensure that one of its members is given the ticket to fly the party’s flag. Buhari should therefore act expeditiously and save the ruling party from any self-inflicted crisis and embarrassment.

Buhari had waited for so long before anointing Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the consensus National Chairman of APC. The party’s presidential aspirants can’t afford to be kept waiting any longer.

