World Praise Day and World Peace

As turmoil, in the shape of terrorism, robberies, wars and other violent forms of criminal activities engulf many parts of the world, Deacon Banjo Omole, an author, politician and educator, is canvassing the idea of offering praises unto God, to attract divine intervention for peace to reign in the world.

The deacon has been spreading this message since last year, after publishing a book, May 7 World Praise Day, in November,2021, in which he explained the vision he received from God seven years ago on the need for all living creatures to praise God on May 7 every year.

Omole disclosed how God spoke to him: “One bright afternoon at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), Ogba, Lagos, where I was undergoing a course, God spoke to me about the May 7, World praise day.

“The momentous message came in a small, still voice, at precisely 1:45p.m. on March 15, 2014. I heard God say to me clearly, that I should commence a global programme of praise by everyone in the world community, with the theme, “MAY 7 WORLD PRAISE DAY”, and that the programme should be held on May 7, each year. It should be understood that God Himself gave this date in that vision.

“I have struggled with this vision for seven years, trying to actualize it, until I decide to put the message into a book.

“God does not make mistake. Why He chose to give this awesome message through a humble servant like myself, rather than an exalted minister, is beyond reason; but I know that his counsel cannot be questioned, and his ways are past finding out. For He has used the foolish things of this world to confound the wise, like the Bible says.

“I invite you to join me as we obey the word of the Lord to conduct a MAY 7 WORLD PRAISE DAY every May 7, in your locality, anywhere you are in the world,” he explained.

Fired up by this vision, besides writing a book on the subject, he has met several pastors in different denominations to enlist their support for the maiden event slated for next week Saturday, May 7, 2022.

The inaugural event comes up at the Victory Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Iju road, Age, Lagos. The Convener said, the coordinators of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN in the local government areas of Ifako-Ijaiye, Agege Ikeja axis have asked member churches to hold a Praise event on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

Omole, the current chairman of the APC in the Ifako-Ijaiye local government area, assured that leaders of the major churches in the area are part of the project.

He disclosed that Rev Dr Jane Onaolapo, the General Overseer of the Abundant Life Gospel church, Lagos and several church ministries and evangelical organizations would participate in the May 7 World Praise Day next weekend.

In his words: “This vision came at the right time. God wants peace to reign in the world, that’s one of the reasons he gave the instructions to the people to praise him, regardless of their faith or religious beliefs.” There’s no time global peace has been this threatened, looking at the ongoing events around the world like the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“So many lives are being lost daily in terrorist attacks here in Nigeria and several parts of the world. We believe that, this May 7 World Praise Day events is one of God’s way of bringing peace to the world.”

Ladi Ayodeji, Lagos

