Toyota to Upgrade RAV4 With new Safety, Technology

Bennett Oghifo

Toyota has said it would upgrade its popular RAV4 in the second half of this year with a raft of enhancements to its multimedia, technology and safety systems.

Headlining the upgrades will be the introduction of the latest generation multimedia system across the range that incorporates USB-C connection and the addition of Toyota Connected Services.

Improving safety features has also been a priority, with all models featuring an upgraded Toyota Safety Sense suite of driver assistance technologies, including Intersection Pre-Collision Safety and Emergency Steering Assist.

Toyota Australia Vice President Sales, Marketing and Franchise Operations Sean Hanley said the upgrades to the RAV4 range would further boost the appeal of what is already one of the most popular models in the Toyota lineup.

“Toyota is always keen to provide the latest safety, connectivity and multimedia technologies that customers want and as soon as they are available for our market, we make them available for our customers,” Hanley said.

“This latest round of upgrades for the RAV4 will make what is already the most popular medium SUV even more appealing.

“Toyota will continue to keep our customers updated on upgrades and future models and we encourage our customers to speak with their preferred Toyota Dealer about these upgrades,” he said.

Various upgraded features will be applied to certain models and grades within the 2WD and AWD RAV4 range and pricing adjustments will be confirmed closer to their introduction.

