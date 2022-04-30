Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Reject Fulani as Nigeria’s Next President

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Southern and Middle Belt Alliance (SaMBA) has rejected alleged plans by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to present a Fulani Presidential candidate for the party in the 2023 presidential election.

The leaders maintained that a Fulani man cannot end his eight year rule and handover to another Fulani man in 2023.

SAMBA therefore warned that if the PDP under the leadership of its current chairman, Iyorchia Ayu succeeded in their plan to allow a northern Fulani to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, the people of middle belt would hold the PDP national chairman responsible if herdsmen killings continue in the country.

The group made this known in a statement yesterday by its Spokesman, Prince Rwang Pam Jnr., and made available to our correspondent in Abuja.

The group also accused former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former senate president, Bukola Saraki, Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, and Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed for allegedly rejected zoning the Presidency by the PDP.

It wondered how Atiku, Saraki, and Tambuwal who are Fulani by tribe had the effrontery to come out and declare for Presidency in 2023 when a northerner, Fulani, and a Muslim is about completing his eight years in power in 2023.

SAMBA also described Atiku, Saraki, Mohammed and Tambuwal, “as selfish and greedy leaders who are only desperate to grab power, asking what they have done with the offices they have occupied so far.”

The group added that “for the likes of Atiku, Saraki, and Tambuwal to talk down on zoning is like laying a foundation for the disintegration of Nigeria.”

Part of the statement read, “The country’s constitution was established on the basis of equity, fairness, and justice.

“ Those politicians that still believe that they have the population and therefore must hold on to power display stone-age mentality.

“If the northern politicians believe that they can hold on to power because of their large population, then the Southern part of the country should also hold on to their natural resources.

“The recent declaration by the trio of Atiku, Saraki, and Tambuwal is an indication that they don’t believe in that principles of fairness, equity and justice.

“How could a northerner, a Fulani, and a Muslim spend eight years in power and people from the same ethnic group are warming up to govern again, thereby aiming for 16 years of back to back Fulani rule.

“To us, their ambition to rule is not about service to the country, but about grabbing power with the sole aim of plundering our resources.

“If we critically review their administration, when they were at the corridors of power, what development did they bring to the nation?

“For them to think that they have the population at their disposal is stone-age thinking which can severe the relationship between the South and the North if they are not careful.

“What about the South-South and the South-East regions that are making provisions for the running of the country?

“We, therefore, urge the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to consider our unity and take a firm and transparent position on the issue of zoning rather than hiding behind one finger because any attempt by the party to throw the presidency open could pave way for another Fulani man; and that will backfire immediately.

“A Fulani man cannot complete eight years and another Fulani be nursing a Presidential ambition in a country of 250 million people with more than 300 tribes.

“We believe this cannot stand unless we do not believe in one Nigeria,” the statement added.

