Porsche Presents New 911 Sport Classic

Bennett Oghifo

The new 911 Sport Classic is the second of four collector’s items that Porsche has presented from its Heritage Design strategy.

According to the automaker, a total of 1,250 examples of the limited-edition model by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur will revive the style of the 1960s and early 1970s. Like its immediate predecessor, the 997-based 911 Sport Classic presented in 2009, the appearance of this model is inspired by the original 911 (1964 – 1973) and the 1972 911 Carrera RS 2.7.1

“The Heritage Design models represent the most emotionally driven concepts of the Porsche product strategy,” said Alexander Fabig, Vice President Individualization and Classic. “This unique approach sees the Style Porsche design department working with Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur to reinterpret iconic 911 models and equipment from the 1950s through to the 1980s and to revive design features from those decades.” Porsche is launching four limited-edition models over an extended period. The first of these was presented in 2020: the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition with design elements from the 1950s and 1960s.

Porsche Design has also created a high-quality chronograph exclusively available to drivers who purchase the collector’s edition vehicle. The watch seamlessly picks up on numerous details from the new 911 Sport Classic design. As part of the Heritage Design Classic package, selected interior elements of the new 911 Sport Classic will also be available for most current 911 models.

The wide body – otherwise reserved for the 911 Turbo models – a fixed rear spoiler in the style of the legendary ‘ducktail’ Carrera RS 2.7 and the double-bubble roof underscore the distinctiveness of the new 911 Sport Classic.

As with the first 997-generation 911 Sport Classic launched in 2009, the designers were inspired by the Fashion Grey paintwork of the early Porsche 356 when choosing the exclusive paint finish for the new limited-edition model. “The new 911 Sport Classic is the first vehicle to feature Sport Grey Metallic paintwork,” says Michael Mauer, Vice President Style Porsche. “Grey is never boring, quite often a statement and always cool.” As an alternative to the exclusive Sport Grey Metallic finish, the new 911 Sport Classic is also available in solid Black, Agate Grey Metallic, Gentian Blue Metallic or Paint to Sample.3 Twin stripes painted on the bonnet, roof and rear spoiler in light Sports Grey emphasise the car’s sporty design.

In the interior, the iconic Pepita pattern can be found on the door panels and seat centres, while two-tone, semi-aniline leather upholstery in Black/Classic Cognac provides an elegant contrast with the exterior colour.

550 PS for the most powerful manual 911 yet

The powertrain concept is equally unique: the 3.7-litre, twin-turbo flat-six engine (911 Sport Classic: fuel consumption combined (WLTP) 12.6 l/100 km, CO₂ emissions combined (WLTP) 285 g/km, fuel consumption combined (NEDC) 12.8 l/100 km, CO₂ emissions combined (NEDC) 292 g/km) transmits its 405 kW (550 PS) to the road via the rear wheels only. In combination with the seven-speed manual gearbox, the new 911 Sport Classic is the most powerful manual 911 available today.

The gearbox has an auto-blip function that compensates for engine-speed differences between the gears with a brief burst of revs when shifting down. The standard sports exhaust system is specially tailored to the model for an even more emotive sound experience.

