Liverpool Quadruple Quest Gets Newcastle Test

With the EFL League in the bag, already in the final of the FA Cup, trailing Manchester City by a single point in the Premier League and one leg already in the finals of the Champions League, Liverpool’s Quadruple Quest is definitely on course. The Reds would however face an acid test against in-form Newcastle at St. James’ Park in today’s Premier League first game

Two of the Premier League’s in-form sides kick off the next round of fixtures in today’s lunchtime, as Newcastle United play host to Liverpool at St James’ Park.

The Magpies put three unanswered goals past Norwich City last time out, while Jurgen Klopp’s side defeated Villarreal 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

A combination of effective January spending and the hard work of Eddie Howe and his coaching staff have transformed Newcastle from relegation contenders into top-half hopefuls for the final few weeks of the season, and optimism could not be higher among the Magpies fanbase at present.

Newcastle’s brilliant Brazilians were in full flow at Carrow Road in a 3-0 triumph for Howe’s side last weekend, as Joelinton bagged a brace before new boy Bruno Guimaraes kept up his hot goalscoring streak with a delightful chip early in the second half.

A four-game winning streak is just what the doctor ordered for Newcastle before a meeting with the quadruple-chasing Reds, and the Magpies have now risen to ninth in the rankings with four games left to play. Incredibly, a top-seven finish and spot in European competition is not mathematically impossible for the North East club either.

Newcastle’s quartet of victories has also seen them concede just one goal in the process, although such resilience will be tested to the maximum against Liverpool, and Howe has also overseen a run of six consecutive Premier League victories at St James’ Park.

Not since before Christmas have the Magpies suffered a top-flight defeat in front of the home crowd, but Liverpool have recent experience when it comes to defeating previously stern opposition ahead of a game that they reportedly asked the Premier League to reschedule amid the tight turnaround.

Despite humbling Juventus on their own turf and getting the better of Bayern Munich over two legs, gleaning a positive result at the Anfield fortress was a step too far for Unai Emery and Villarreal, as Liverpool huffed and puffed and eventually knocked down the yellow brick wall.

It took a slice of fortune for Jurgen Klopp’s side to make the second-half breakthrough as Jordan Henderson’s cross deflected off Pervis Estupinan into the back of the net, and Sadio Mane would poke home to hand Liverpool a healthy advantage before next week’s second leg.

Emery has insisted that Liverpool will “suffer” in Spain next week – a stark warning for Klopp, whose frustrations surrounding the fixture schedule should not be hidden – but the hectic Easter period has seen the Reds pick up six wins from eight in April so far.

A 2-0 Merseyside derby success over Everton kept the gap at the top to Manchester City to just one point, meaning that Liverpool would temporarily rise to the summit with just a draw owing to their better goal difference before the reigning champions meet Leeds United a few hours later.

Klopp is faced with a selection dilemma in the final third every week, and Liverpool’s eight games this month have seen them notch up at least two goals on each occasion, and no side has managed to hand the Reds their first away loss of 2022 in any competition yet.

Liverpool ran out 3-1 winners the last time Newcastle paid a visit to Anfield on December 16 – a result which stretched the Reds’ unbeaten run against their upcoming hosts to 10 league games since going down 2-0 to the Magpies in the 2015-16 campaign, with familiar face Georginio Wijnaldum on the scoresheet at St James’ Park that day.

Meanwhile, Manchester City will be looking to remain in the driving seat for the Premier League title when they travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United this evening.

The Citizens came out on top in a seven-goal thriller against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals in midweek, while the Whites played out a goalless draw away at Crystal Palace on Monday.

When Jesse Marsch took the reins from Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road in February, Leeds were positioned in the relegation zone and hopes of clambering their way to safety seemed slim. While demotion to the Championship still remains a possibility, fears of the drop have eased since Marsch’s arrival. The American started out with back-to-back league defeats against Leicester City and Aston Villa, but he has since made his mark with the Whites, accumulating 11 points during a five-game unbeaten run.

Leeds remain 16th in the Premier League table and five points clear of the bottom three, though Everton in 18th place still have one game in hand.

Marsch has notably tightened up what once was a leaky defence, with Leeds conceding only four goals in their last five games and keeping successive clean sheets in their last two matches against Watford and Crystal Palace, just their fourth and fifth shutouts in 2021-22.

Considering that they shipped 21 goals in their previous six matches, Leeds have made vast improvements defensively, but their backline will now face the “ultimate test” according to Marsch, when they come up against league leaders Man City, who thumped the Whites 7-0 earlier this season.

With Leeds to face the Citizens, Arsenal and Chelsea in their next three league games, this challenging run could be a defining moment in their season and any points picked up will be invaluable in their bid to avoid the drop.

The Whites are unbeaten in their last three home meetings against City, including a 1-1 draw last season, and a surprise victory on today would see them move eight points clear of the relegation zone before Everton face Chelsea on Sunday.

“Football is a fantastic spectacle” – those were the words of Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola following their enthralling 4-3 victory at home against Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday.

Despite victory, City supporters came away from the Etihad Stadium slightly aggrieved that their side had not scored more against the Spanish giants, after carving out a plethora of chances throughout the 90 minutes. Nevertheless, City remain on course to reach their second successive Champions League final.

Guardiola and co will now put their European efforts to one side as they turn their attention back to the Premier League title race. At the time of writing, City currently sit one point clear of Liverpool in second, though the Reds could momentarily climb to the summit if they were to beat Newcastle United in today’s lunchtime kickoff, before the Citizens aim to jump back to the top five hours later.

After three successive Premier League home games, City travel to Elland Road boasting the best away record in the top flight this term, as they have put together a 15-game unbeaten run since losing 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur on the opening day of the season.

No team in Europe’s top-five leagues have won more than Man City (25) so far this campaign, and another victory is required today against Leeds as they bid to win their fourth Premier League crown in five years.

