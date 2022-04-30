Group to Honour Lagos Artisans, Tradesmen

In recognition of the contribution of the informal sector of the Lagos economy which accounted for 94 per cent of new jobs in the state, a group – StartUp & FinishRich Impact Concept will in June, 2022, honour artisans and tradesmen in the state.

The award ceremony scheduled for Agege Stadium which coincides with the 25th anniversary of the Lagos State Council of Tradesmen and Artisans (LASCOTA) is a special recognition being given to diverse categories of deserving artisans and tradesmen who have distinguished and carved a niche for themselves in their various areas of specialties, veterans who throughout the years have been able to create and distribute wealth and whose businesses have stood the test of time.

Awards will also be given to various stakeholders who have contributed to the upliftment of this informal sector. The awards will serve as a form of appreciation for these individuals and organisations operating both in the public and private sectors.

According to the organisers, the event tagged Artisans and Tradesmen Recognition Awards (ATRA) Awards 2022 is an evening of glamour, variety shows and honour for the 100 awardees shortlisted by the organisers.

According to the coordinator of the event, Rabiu Adewunmi Momoh, the immense contribution of the informal sector cannot be underestimated in Lagos.

“Over the years, artisans and tradesmen have been looked down on and treated with disdain, and this is partly because of their express values, such as lackadaisical attitude, lack of integrity and honesty, failure to keep to time among others, and they, in turn, have grown to accept this derogatory appellation. This public perception has greatly rubbed off on their personality negatively.”

