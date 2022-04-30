Don’t Let ASUU Impasse Destabilise Nigeria, Sultan Cautions

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja



The Sultan of Sokoto and the President-General Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has appealed to the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to proffer a lasting solution to the lingering crisis and not allow some unscrupulous individuals to mobilise students in the name of protests to destabilise the country.

He made the appeal yesterday in a goodwill message to the Nigerian Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the Eid Fitr celebration.

In a statement signed yesterday by the Director of Administration, NSCIA, Zubairu Haruna Usman-Ugwu, Sultan Abubakar also called on security agencies to gird their loins and tackle the dangerous security situation in the country.

The Sultan’s plea for peace and the resolution of the ASUU impasse followed the threat by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to embark on a three-day nationwide warning strike at the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum it issued to the government to address the demands by ASUU.

He also advised all Muslims to pray fervently during the concluding part of the Ramadan, for peace, security and wellbeing of Nigeria and Nigerians.

In the Eid message, he also expressed grievous concern about inflation and rising prices of food items in the country. He appealed to the government to stem the tide of inflation while urging traders to desist from the habit of arbitrarily increasing the price of food items.

The Sultan appealed to politicians to consider politics as a service to the nation rather than see it as a do-or-die affair, adding Nigerians should be allowed free hands to choose their leaders on the basis of those who will lead them with justice, fairness and character in line with the usual prayer:

“O Allah, make the best of us our leaders, and don’t make the worst of us our leaders. Don’t make us, on account of our sins, be under those who will neither fear you nor be compassionate to us.”

The Islamic spiritual leader also urged Muslims to exercise their rights to contest for elective positions and also participate actively in the electoral process by obtaining their Permanent Voters Cards and casting their votes on the days of elections. He insists that it is a religious duty for every Muslim to obtain his/her voter’s card.

He expressed serious concern about the persecution of Muslims particularly in Bauchi and many Southern states, including Rivers State University, where up till now, Muslim students are denied of a befitting place of worship on campus. The Sultan condemned the killing of a Muslim in Ijagbo and the vicious attacks perpetrated on peaceful demonstrators on February, 3, 2022 while exercising their constitutionally guaranteed right to peaceful protest over the decision of Oyun Baptist High School, Ijagbo, to deny some Muslim students entry to the school premises on account of their use of hijab.

He called for the prosecution of Christian leaders who were involved in the murder and violence.

Abubakar urged Muslims to continue to exercise patience and restraint in the interest of peace and national development, in spite of the ceaseless provocations received from those who ought to be their partners in faith.

The NSCIA President General also enjoined all Muslims across the country to be on the lookout for the announcement by the Sultan today on the sighting of the crescent of Shawwal which would mark the end of the Ramadan.

The statement said if the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character, then the Sultan would declare Sunday, May 1, 2022, as the 1st of Shawwal and the day of Eid Fitr. However, if the crescent is not sighted that day, then Monday, May 2, 2022, automatically becomes the day of Eid Fitr.

