Two Years After COVID-19, FCT Minister, 99 Abuja Residents to Pay Sallah Homage to Buhari



Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Two years after the world’s biggest lockdown to slow the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional Sallah homage to the President by the residents of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja resumes this year with the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Muhammed Musa Bello, leading other 99 residents this weekend.

According to a release issued Friday by presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, though this is move signifies the return to normalcy as infection rates fall to their lowest, those coming on invitation are still required to wear face masks and undergo the linear Covid-19 test at the State House Conference Centre to obtain a negative test result as condition for admittance to the event.

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to receive the visitors, numbering about 100 at the New State House Banquet Hall at 3:00pm on Sallah Day (Sunday or Monday), itself to be determined by moon sighting to be announced by Islamic authorities in the country.

Invited Guests for the event, led by the FCT Minister include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and the Head of Service, the Senator and House members from the territory, leadership of the FCT Judiciary, Members of the Cabinet, Service Chiefs and heads of security agencies, Muslim and Christian leaderships in the FCT, Council Chairmen, Traditional Rulers and others who received invitations as listed on the manifest.

