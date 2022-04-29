Stakeholders to Discuss Safety Implications of Sunset Airports

No fewer than 250 travel and aviation stakeholders in Nigeria and the Diaspora would participate at the 26th edition of the annual conference of the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC), slated for Thursday, July 28, 2022 at the Sheraton Hotel and Towers in Lagos.

The speakers drawn from airlines, government agencies, travel agents, air travel passengers and others would discuss in-depth the economic and safety implications surrounding sunset airports in Nigeria.

The theme of the 2022 LAAC Annual Conference is: ‘Sunset Airports: Economic and Safety Implications.’

The Chairman, Conference Committee, LAAC, Mr. Chinedu Eze, in a statement said the theme was informed by the multiple challenges that operation of sunset airports in Nigeria have faced over the years.

According to him, while the airlines continue to claim loss of billions of naira annually due to the restriction, some stakeholders, feel there is no need for most Nigerian airports to operate virtual and instrument flights.

Eze explained that the avenue would be the right place for major players to discuss the burning issue objectively, while also proffering solutions for the benefit of all.

He said: “Our past conferences have helped to shape the industry for the better. While we agree that that there are challenges in the sector, it is also the league’s belief that the challenges are not insurmountable.

“For many, aircraft should remain in the air, but a situation where most of the airports can only offer day light operations and aircraft stay on ground for most parts of the day, may not augur well, but, again, where are the passengers? Even in the US, not all their airports operate 24 hours.”

Also speaking, the Secretary, LAAC Conference Committee, Mr. Albinus Chiedu, expressed optimism that like in the past, the conference would usher in new development for the industry.

Chiedu explained further that like the past year, the conference would be held physically and virtually, stressing that this would enable participation of stakeholders from across the world.

According to him, key panelists, speakers and other participants have already confirmed their participation at this year’s event and assured that communiqué reached at the conference would be forwarded to the appropriate authorities for action.

LAAC is the sole Nigeria’s aviation media umbrella body saddled with the responsibility of ensuring effective coverage and practice of the aviation industry.

