Stakeholders Present N10m Cheque To Rep Tunji -Ojo For Purchase of Re-election Forms

The incumbent member representing Akoko North East/ Akoko North west federal constituency, Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has expressed joy at the shock presentation of N10 million cheque for the purchase of nomination and expression of interest forms by stakeholders and other support groups.

Under the aegis of Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo Support Groups, made up.of stakeholders from the two local governments areas that make up the federal constituency, the lawmaker promised not to let them down but to continue with his empowerment programmes that has brought relief to the people.

Speaking on behalf of the stakeholders, Hon. Olumuyiwa Ajagunla said the support was necessary so that Tunji-Ojo can continue with his unprecedented developmental strides in the federal constituency.

He added that the political leaders that witnessed the cheque presentation were the people that make things happen in the politics of Akoko North East/Akoko North West federal constituency.

“We have here seven political leaders from each of the two local government that make up the federal constituency. As a matter of fact, these are the people that make things to happen in the constituency”.

Asagunla added that the stakeholders took it upon themselves to raise money for the forms because Tunji-Ojo has been

too nice and has also built people as well as identifying with his constituents at all times.

“We know that he has the money to buy these forms, but we won’t allow him to buy for himself. We raised the money by making contributions of N10,000, N1000 and even lesser amounts. We know that he will still buy forms for nothing less than 20 other aspirants in the federal constituency. We already made payment today for the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms and we will pick up the forms tomorrow”.

The APC chieftain also said that Tunji-Ojo has transformed the landscape and lives of many people not just in his federal constituency, but across Akoko land.

“He has changed the terrain of his constituency and and Akoko at large. People now call him the architect of modern Akoko because of his undeniable performance “, added Asagunla.

The lawmaker, who would be contesting for a second term, assured that he would do more if he returns to the House by facilitating massive infrastructural and human capital development as well as continue to improve on what has so far been achieved.

He said, “I feel elated and surprised. I came here because they just told me to come to this venue. I did not know why and I was surprised to see my leaders here. I am grateful to God. It is basically appreciation for what God has used us to do over the past three years and I am grateful to them for the confidence.

“To the glory of God Almighty, He has used us to be able to facilitate massive construction of roads, solar projects and water projects. We have been able to build so many schools. We have been able to renovate health centres, provide ambulances, create employment opportunities, empowerment for market women and lots of other things.

“My target is to continue to facilitate massive infrastructural development, human capital development and to continue to improve on what we have done and been doing in the past couple of years that have warranted our constituents to have the confidence of being able to raise this sort of money to support us just to continue and to make sure we do better.”

A former local government chairman of Akoko Northwest, Hon Gani Dauda, said Tunji-Ojo has demonstrated capacity in his first term.

“At the last election, we supported Hon Olubunmi Tunji Ojo because we knew he was going to perform. Today, he has proven himself and that is why people like us are advocating that he should return to that same position. As a first timer, he has been able to galvanize his wealth of experience in his private business, and deployed to the activities of the National Assembly.

