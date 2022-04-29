SHAREit Ranks among Top 5 Global Media Sources

Mary Nnah

SHAREit Group, a global technology company, has announced that its digital content sharing and streaming app.

SHAREit has been ranked number 4 media source globally in volume and power rankings in non-gaming categories and number 7 in all categories on the In-App purchases (IAP) index, marking another growth milestone. It has also ranked at No.8 on the global retention index across all categories for driving huge volumes.

Besides these, SHAREit Group also jumped to higher rankings in gaming categories on the Retention and In-App purchases index globally.

The rankings are provided by AppsFlyer, a marketing measurement and experience platform, which released the 14th edition of their performance index, featuring the top media sources in mobile advertising.

The company has also developed a lighter version, SHAREit Lite , a peer to peer file transfer mobile app, allowing users to share files, pictures, music, and more, with other devices without using an active internet or Bluetooth connection. Being one of the first app channel partners of Google Play, it also ensures secure application transfers with Peer-to-Peer Offline App Sharing.

In the African market, SHAREit Lite has become the preferred peer-to-peer digital transfer app for the young demographic. In Nigeria for instance, Guardian reports that SHAREit Lite has notably enhanced the productivity of many young people in both the formal and informal sectors through easy file-sharing. Additionally, SHAREit Lite has taken its engagement with the young energetic population a notch higher through several offline initiatives, one of which is the SHAREit Lite campus storm, in partnership with Boomplay where students displayed their singing talents to win rewards.

Besides the high-speed file sharing feature, SHAREit Lite also helps its users to save memory space on their devices by eliminating the need to download other tool apps. The additional features of the app include Phone Cleaner, Phone Booster, Battery Saver, File Manager and Game Resource Files Transfer – all targeted to provide an optimized smartphone experience to the users.

It is therefore not surprising that SHAREit, has become a marketing platform of choice for mobile marketers as they look to drive quality users, and these rankings underscore the app’s role in growing the ecosystem. SHAREit is supporting the growth of leading companies – big enterprises to startups – from gaming ,fintech, e-commerce and other industries across the globe. The leading media publisher seeks to drive digital and financial inclusion in the emerging markets like Africa and Southeast Asia by breaking down the barriers and providing access to the underserved. As the foundational plumbing of the digital infrastructure in these markets, the online and offline platform has enhanced reach and affordability of digital services, and over a period of time gained massive trust as users continue sharing files and apps at high speed – for example, those catering to their banking and finance needs and mobile games recommended within their community.

“Mobile gaming and digital payments are two key trends to watch in the emerging markets around the globe and we are excited to propel these even further. Consumer spend in gaming apps surged 16% in 2021 to reach a staggering $116 billion worldwide. Smartphones are driving a global fintech boom with geographies like Latin America, Africa and Southeast Asia seeing the rise of neobanks, consumer lending firms, and payments companies. Given the massive potential, we are working extensively with gaming apps and financial institutions to help them tap into the digital natives in the emerging markets,” says Karam Malhotra, Partner and Global Vice-President at SHAREit Group. “As a leading media publisher driving in app purchases for gaming and fintech brands in the world, we are focused on growing the ecosystem and fueling the transformation of digital habits and lifestyle.”

SHAREit is also looking to integrate the advertising platform and global payment solutions to deliver a commercial advertising closed loop through its efficient and open systemic solutions.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

