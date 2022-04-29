S.k.y-hb Releases New Single ‘Boss Boss’

JSL Nation Singer and Songwriter S.K.Y-hb is out with his highly anticipated single titled Boss Boss. Moses Felix Ofegor Popularly known as S.k.y-hb, is a Nigerian afro-pop singer and songwriter, born on 1st of October 1998, in Iguye Community in Edo state to the family of Mr and Mrs Ogidigbo Moses and Ogigigbo Comfort.

The Singer has Released Two of his hit singles “Enter” and “Boss Boss” under the management of JSL NATION, where he hopes to achieve his dreams.

S.K.Y-HB started his music career long ago but his breakthrough came in 2021 through his Song aimed at addressing a significant topic in Nigeria and the world.

S.K.Y-HB latest song BOSS BOSS comes today as a welcome surprise, packing the resonant energy we’ve come to ascribe to his non-conformist persona. On the landscape of love and how he loves, S.k.y-hb gave us Boss Boss under JSL NATION with an afro beat and Afro fusion highlights, This song was aimed at showering Someone special to him and talks about his love for Davido, affirming the fact that Davido is the real BOSS BOSS

