Ronaldo on Target as Man Utd Draw with Chelsea

Cristiano Ronaldo cancelled out Marcos Alonso’s opener as Manchester United drew 1-1 with Chelsea at Old Trafford in the Premier League yesterday.

After Chelsea had failed to make the most of a series of chances in the first half, they took the lead when Reece James’ cross was flicked on by Kai Havertz and Alonso powered a left-foot volley into the corner.

Within two minutes, though, United were back on level terms when Nemanja Matic scooped the ball over the top and Ronaldo took one touch before slotting past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea went close to a winner in the 79th when Mason Mount set up James with a clever, heeled lay-off but the full-back’s left foot curler struck the post.

The result leaves Chelsea in third place on 66 points while United are in sixth spot with 55, five points behind fourth-placed Arsenal having played two games more.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

