Rapid Growth at Tiger Golf Club Excites Sunmonu

A Board of Trustee Member of the Tiger Golf Club, Odogbo, Ibadan, Colonel Adewemimo Sunmonu, is indeed thrilled that the club’s course is now laid out in an all Green ‘putting’ surfaces.

Sunmonu, a passionate golfer to the core, disclosed that he was in constant awe anytime he recalled that a club that was formed as mere 9-hole recreation facility for men of the Nigerian Army in 1999 by Major General Ekpo Archibong, had quietly leap-frogged to become one of the nation’s best courses. This he claimed is heart warming.

“I can easily recall how General Dambazzau, as Chief of Army Staff, sent in funds to transform the course to a full blown 18-hole course in 2008”, Sunmonu said. “From this point, several members of Club, from the first Captain, Chief Oke, to the late legal luminary, Chief Richard Akinjide, made it a personal task to develop the club, even at their own expenses. The result is what we have on ground today… Greens that can surpass that of any Club in Nigeria”.

Oke, who is equally a former Captain of the Ibadan Golf Club, offered kudos to the man who built the first Green on the 18th hole of the course, Major General Igbai Akintunde and the likes of Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde and Chief Adeleke, a trustee, who placed on ground tractors and slashers for grand maintenance of the Club.

“The development here is not about construction of the Greens alone”, Sunmonu added. “We can also boast of a 23-room hotel right on the course. At the moment, the club has over 500 members. The priority of the management is to grow membership strength to 1000 before the close of the year. In fact, I can see the sky as the limit for this Club”.

