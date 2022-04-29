Police Arrest Rivers Federal Lawmaker at PDP Secretariat

Blessing Ibunge

The Federal Lawmaker representing Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and Governorship aspirant on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), platform in Rivers State, Doctor Farah Dagogo has been arrested by suspected police operatives.

It would be recalled that State Governor Nyesom Wike, had declared the lawmaker wanted on Tuesday over alleged disruption of screening activities by some suspected hoodlums at the state party secretariat.

The Governor in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media also directed the police to arrest the lawmaker.

Parts of the statement:”The governor has hereby directed the Rivers State Police Command to arrest Hon. Farah Dagogo for hiring cultists who stormed the PDP secretariat in Port Harcourt, and disrupted the screening of aspirants for various elective positions.

“The Police must as a matter of urgency arrest Farah Dagogo, wherever he is, and must be made to face prosecution.”

THISDAY gathered that the lawmaker was on Wednesday evening arrested by the police at the PDP Zonal Office on Aba Road, Port Harcourt, venue for the screening of Governorship aspirants.

Dagogo was arrested in the governorship screening hall by some Police Officers and taken out of the venue.

At at the time of filing this report, efforts to get the State Police Command react on the arrest proved abortive.

