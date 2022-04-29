Nigerian Entertainment Conference Holds Today in Lagos

Vanessa Obioha

All roads lead to Landmark Event Centre, Oniru, Lagos today as the ninth edition of the Nigerian Entertainment Conference, also known as NECLive, is held.

Themed ‘Sustaining The Africa Momentum’, NECLive will be exploring how African creatives and entertainers can use digital media and technology tools to build sustainable economic power for themselves, the industry, and their nation. The conversation will focus on how we can build economic power for ourselves and the country, opportunities via communities of Africans in the diaspora, as well as how to drive social impact and development through entertainment.

The conference will feature an in-person event and simultaneously broadcast live on Hip TV (DStv and GOtv) and online platforms. Confirmed participants will provide insights into the future of Africa’s rapidly expanding entertainment industry.

Hosted by TV personality and filmmaker, Bolanle Olukanni, top entertainment executives, entertainers, and high-profile individuals have been confirmed to speak. They include Ayo Animashaun, 2Baba, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi, and Busola Tejumola among others.

Performances from top entertainers, DJ Jimmy Jatt, Tena Violinist, Crown Troupe of Africa, and more will punctuate the one-day event.

