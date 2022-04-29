It’s International Jazz Day Tomorrow

Vanessa Obioha

In pre-pandemic times, the International Jazz Day was celebrated with so much fanfare in Lagos and Abuja. By now, these cities would have been booming with concerts everywhere to celebrate and appreciate the music genre which is marked annually on April 30. Usually, the month of April will be buzzing with activities tied to jazz as it is recognised as Jazz Appreciation Month (JAM).

But with the economic effects of the pandemic still palpable, most organisers of jazz-themed events are on a low key. For instance, Satchmo Jazz which is known for its eclectic concerts has no plans for the special day but hinted at having one later in the year. However, Inspiro Productions will be having its two-day Lagos International Jazz Festival starting today. The venue for this year’s event is Bay Lounge in Lekki, and will feature performances from Yinka Davies, The Sharp Band, and Bright Gain among others. It is the first time the festival is returning to physical gatherings since 2019.

About 180 countries will be participating this year with the United Nations marking the day with an All-Star Global Concert at its headquarters in New York. The organisation hopes to use the event to call for global peace and unity.

“With conflict and division in many parts of the world, it is my hope that through the universal language of jazz, our celebration this year can inspire people of all nations to heal, to hope and to work together to foster peace,” said Herbie Hancock who chairs Institute of Jazz, which is UNESCO’s partner in the organization and promotion of International Jazz Day.

The concert will be webcast on UNESCO’s website as well as other digital platforms such as the International Jazz Day YouTube and Facebook channels.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

