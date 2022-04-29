Former Emir Secures Release of 59 Inmates in Kano Prisons After Paying N17m Fines

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Former Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi III, has secured the release of 59 inmates with minor offences in Kurmawa and Gorondutse Correctional Centres in Kano State.

The emir paid their fines amounting to N17 millions through his Foundation, Muhammad Sanusi III Foundation.

The Coordinator of the Foundation, Mujitaba Abba, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Kano yesterday.

He disclosed that the founder of the Foundation, Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi llI and former Emir of Kano, gave permission to secure the release of 59 of the prisoners after payment of N16,820,370 in fines and restitution.

Abba explained that at the Kurmawa Correctional Centre, the emir had paid the fines of 26 inmates, amounting to N4,466,500.

He added that at Gorondutse facility, 33 inmates were released after their fines, amounting to N11,380,770 was paid.

According to him, “We have discovered that a lot of the inmates are there on issues of debts and other minor cases. The cases are mostly civil.

“So, His Royal Highness has settled the restitution and fines amounting to N16, 820, 370.”

According to him, some inmates were victims of circumstances, while some had indeed committed the offence, pointing out that they were cautioned against committing the offences again.

He called on the beneficiaries to be of good character and stay away from any illegal acts or crimes that would bring them back to the correctional facilities.

The coordinator said the Foundation had been carrying out similar gestures for many years, and called on wealthy individuals to assist the less privileged in the society.

