Five Corps Members to Repeat Service Year, 11 Others’ Duration Extended





Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Five corps members in Sokoto State would repeat their service year while 11 others had their service year extended for reasons strictly based on infringement of the NYSC bye-laws.

The Coordinator of Sokoto State Secretariat of NYSC, Mr. Muhammad Nakamba, disclosed this at Ginginya stadium during the passing out of 2021 Batch A, Stream Two corps members.

Nakamba added that the scheme have zero tolerance for truancy during the service year.

He stated that a total of 891 corps members passed out, including two corps members that received Sultan Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar’s prestigious award for their outstanding contribution towards uplifting the living standard of their host communities.

The coordinator thanked the Governor of Sokoto State, Mr. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, for his love and unparalleled support to the scheme in the state over the years especially his avowed commitment toward the sustenance of payment of state allowance to corps members.

“I also seized this opportunity to thank his Eminence, Sultan of Sokoto, for his unflinching support to the scheme,” he said.

He maintained that in line with the scheme determination to contribute to the accelerated development of the state in consonance with the policy and programmes of the administration, the scheme has posted a large percentage of the corps medical personnel to the rural areas of the state saying the gesture would go a long way in addressing the shortfall in number of medical personnel in the state.

He noted that the corps medical personnel on their various health outreaches have attended to more than 3,000 members of rural communities across the state.

“Recently the Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD) program attended to more than 450 persons in Wamakko town and 589 persons in Kware Local Government Area of the state.”

He also disclosed that in avowed determination to ensure the educational development of the state, the greater percentage of corps members were posted to schools to teach and open extra mural centres for students who could not make their WAEC/ NECO and SSCE Examination at first sitting.

He urged the outgoing corps members to be good ambassadors of the scheme and also maximise.

