Buhari Mourns Businessman Tahir Fadlallah



Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of prominent businessman, sports promoter and President, Lebanese Community in Kano, Tahir Fadlallah.



The President, in a release issued Friday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu,

expressed the sadness of his family and that of the nation on the demise of Tahir, saying the businessman and manufacturer, known to employ hundreds of workers in the many businesses he ran, was “greatly respected and admired”.



President Buhari prayed to Allah for the repose of his soul and strength and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the loss.In his lifetime, Tahir had associated very closely with political and traditional authorities, dedicating a lot of his resources to philanthropy and the promotion of sports. He owned and managed the budding football club, “Tahir Babes” in Kano.

The body of the deceased, who died after a protracted illness in Beirut, Lebanon, is due in Kano for burial on Saturday.

