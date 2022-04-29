Arik Air Donates Food Items to Orphanage Homes

Arik Air has donated food and sundry items to the SOS Children’s Village Isolo, Lagos; Uyiosa Orphanage Home, Benin City and All Saints Orphanage Home, Effurun, Warri.

The donations were made in furtherance of the airline’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and in the spirit of Easter festivities.

Items presented to the homes included rice, beans, noodles, spaghetti, beverage, detergents and bed sheets.

The airline’s Head of Corporate Communications, Adebanji Ola who led the team on the visits noted that the company has always supported the less privileged in the society and chose the Easter period to make the donations because of the significance of the period.

At the Uyiosa Orphanage Home, Benin City, Mrs. Usenbor Elizabeth who received the items thanked the management of Arik Air for the gesture stating that it was very rare to have such donation coming from an organization at this time when the country’s economy is not so healthy.

Speaking on the purpose of the donations:, Arik Air’s Chief Executive Officer, Captain Roy Ilegbodu said: “We attach a lot of importance to CSR activities in our organization and we believe it is one of the best ways to connect with our communities. We will continue to identify with the less privileged in society to make life better for all”.

