APC Professionals Forum Picks Oduwole as Patron

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Professionals Forum has nominated the Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole as a Patron/Member of the Forum’s Board of Trustees(BoT).

According to the forum, her nomination was in recognition of her contributions to the development of the country, which has been a source of inspiration to Nigerians, including the membership and the leadership of the APC.

Oduwole, in a statement further pointed out that besides serving as a Special Adviser to the President, she is also the pioneer Secretary of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) chaired, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Oduwole also coordinates the activities of the secretariat where policies and business reformations that make Nigeria a progressively easier place to do business are developed and implemented.

Under her stewardship, the World Bank recognised Nigeria twice as a global top 10 reformers, among other notables by the team at the secretariat targeted at supporting small and medium-sized enterprises nationwide.

Conveying the nomination to the forum’s board, the National Coordinator of the forum, Akeem Akintayo, said that the special adviser’s nomination was an attestation to her dedication and patriotism.

However, Oduwole, while responding to her nomination said: ”I am humbled by my nomination to the Board, especially at a time our great Party prepares for the general elections.

“I look forward to joining my colleagues on the board of the forum to establish a framework for the harnessing of our individual competencies as professionals in politics for the improvement of our national outcomes.”

Oduwole is also a past co-president of the Stanford Alumni Club of Nigeria and was a member of the executive committee of the Oxford and Cambridge (Oxbridge) Club of Nigeria.

The APC Professionals’ Forum is a registered stakeholders’ forum of the ruling party, comprising professionals, and technocrats in diverse fields who are registered members of the party.

