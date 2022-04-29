Adamu: APC Has Not Taken Decision on Zoning Presidential Ticket

Deji Elumoye in Abuja



The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that it has not taken a decision on where to zone the 2023 presidential ticket to.

APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, disclosed this Friday while speaking to newsmen after presenting the party’s candidate for the forthcoming Ekiti State governorship election, Biodun Oyebanji, to President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.The National Chairman, was accompanied by Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi; Kebbi State governor and Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), Atiku Bagudu; and the National Secretary of the APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

Asked where the ruling party will be zoning its presidential ticket to, Senator Adamu said taking such decision would be the job of the entire party, which he said is bigger than himself as Chairman.

His words:“I am today privileged to be the Chairman of the party. The party is greater than me. The party has not made a decision and I cannot preempt what the party decision will be”.

The Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF), had on Thursday, told the major political parties to throw the contest for their presidential tickets open to all sections of the country, asserting that the zoning system is no longer desirable.

The APC has also recently swapped its national offices between North and South, leading to the emergence of Adamu from the North Central as the National Chairman in March, this year.Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State had, just before the party’s National Convention, said even though the APC had not decided on zoning the presidential ticket, the swapping of national offices was an indication of where its presidential candidate would come from.

