2023: Nigerians Will Not Forgive Us If We Fail to Win, Says PDP FCT Chairman





Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter, Hon. Zakka Sunday, yesterday said Nigerians would not forgive the party if its leaders and aspirants failed to work together and win 2023 presidential election.

Sunday stated this at a PDP presidential aspirant, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim breaking of fast with PDP FCT delegates yesterday night in Abuja.

He urged all the party presidential aspirants and leaders to guide their utterances and work as a team to regain power for the party in 2023.

According to him, “I will crave your indulgence that you assist us by talking to your co-aspirants (to know) that if PDP fails to win this time around Nigerians will not forgive us.

“Therefore, tell your co-aspirants and the leaders that please let us guide our utterances because we are heating up the house the more.

“Instead, let us work as a family, so that we can confront the monster by February 2023 so that PDP will able to have a clean and landslide victory. But if we are divided, the house will not stand.

“This is our passionate appeal to your good self and your colleagues who are aspiring too.”

Sunday, who said only one person could become president of Nigeria at a time, urged the aspirants not to overheat the polity.

He stated that: “We know definitely, whether we like it or not, that one person must be there at a time. That seat is not meant for two people to sit at the same time. It is meant for one person.

“If that is the case, we will appeal that let us not overcharge the situation. Let us not over heat the politics, because the temperature is already high. The issue of insecurity is high in the country.

“So let us work together and put our house together so that we can rescue this country.”

Sunday, while appreciating Anyim for the dinner, said the delegates would reciprocate the gesture as well continue to pray for the success of Anyim and Nigerians.

In his response, the former President of the Senate, Anyim, said he did not believe in turning down other aspirants but in issue-based campaign.

Anyim promised to relate the FCT delegates’ message to his co-aspirants.

According to him, “I will also ask the chairman and all others to bear me witness that I keep to my lane.

“Whenever I talk, I don’t make reference to any other candidate. I just focused on issues. Would anybody say it has not been so? That is why, even for the purpose of this meeting, we just face why we are here.

“I think it is wrong for some aspirants, instead of minding their businesses, they would be interfering in others businesses-because we are all members of one family.

“So, I think this is well taken, and I will take this message to the national chairman.”

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), who described the dinner as purely breaking of fast, expressed confidence that soon, it would be repeated in the presidential villa.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

