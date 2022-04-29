2023: Abiodun Declares for Second Term



* Ogun governor deserves re-election, says Fayemi

James Sowole

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday officially declared his intention to seek re-election in 2023 on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), saying he remains undaunted and resolutely committed to achieve more for the state.

His declaration came as the Chairman of the Nigeria Governor’s Forum (NGF) and the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, yesterday said Abiodun deserved to be elected for second term in office.

Abiodun made the declaration at the Executive Council Chambers of his office at Oke-Mosan Abeokuta, when he received the nomination form bought for him by his kinsmen and women under the aegis of the DA Mandate 2023.

He also immediately announced the re-nomination of his deputy, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele as his running mate.

Abiodun recalled how the journey began four years ago when he called out the citizens of the State to join him in a journey of selfless service to build a secure and prosperous state driven by a vibrant economy and supported by quality service, equity and justice, saying it was gratifying that the people believed in him and gave their support.

The governor who expressed surprise at the gesture, recounted the many trials he and his team had to pass through in the quest to lead the State, adding that some people did everything to discourage him while “many people did not believe in us”.

“This gesture touches my bone. It is like a balm that sooth all the pain that we suffered in the course of our campaigns. I am happy particularly that this is coming from my home base,” he said.

“We were planning on how to go to Abuja to get the form. I am happy that nobody prompted you, you did this out of your own volition and the belief you have in us. I promise you that the trust you have in us will be built upon.

“Today is a significant day in my life and because of this gesture, I am officially declaring my intention to run for the second term and in the same vein, I am declaring my deputy as my running mate.

“You are investing in an administration and I want to assure you that you will not regret, as the only way I can reward you is by more superlative performance”, he enthused.

He said his administration had made significant impact in the lives of the people, noting that the gesture would inspire him to do more.

Speaking earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters and leader of the group, Biyi Adeleye said the performance of the governor and the desire to see him complete his good works, led to the purchase of the form.

Meanwhile, Fayemi has stressed that the Ogun governor had performed beyond imagination.

Fayemi stated this in Abeokuta during a visit to Abiodun.

He said: “As Chairman of the Governors’ Forum, I was elected to protect and to promote every governor who is a member of my forum, so, you shouldn’t be surprised if I want him back.”

Fayemi equally said he was so delighted and honoured to be in the presence of the governor of Ogun State, adding that “I am sure you saw me when President Muhammadu Buhari came to commission projects here, that in itself is a statement of what I think of the great work our governor is doing within the short space of time he has been in office,”

While noting that the governor has demonstrated capacity and also increased investment in the state, Fayemi also commended the governor for his extensive knowledge of the investment terrain, which he said has attracted huge foreign direct investment into the state.

The Ekiti State Governor, who also commended the recent investment running into hundreds of millions of dollars into the Olokola Free Trade Zone and the Agro Cargo Airport by Arise Integrated Industrial Platform, said such investment couldn’t have been possible without the confidence of investors in the leadership of the state.

“He has demonstrated capacity, he has increased investment, naturally, this is a state that attracts more investment than the rest of us, those of us in the hinterland, because it is close to Lagos,” he added.

