2023: 17 Children Purchase N50m APC Governorship Form for Ex-Lawmaker Sha’aban





Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 elections, 17 children have purchased the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship form for a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Sani Sha’aban, to contest the governorship of Kaduna State.

Addressing journalists on behalf of the children yesterday in Abuja after obtaining the form, Asmau Sani-Sha’aban said though the Sha’aban was out of the country, they believed he had the capacity to govern Kaduna State, hence, their decision to purchase the form for him.

She said aside the issue of insecurity, the administration of Governor Nasir el-Rufai had made giant strides in the development of the state.

Sani-Sha’aban said: “We are here today because we, as his children, have gathered together and decided to purchase the governorship form for him. He’s not around actually, but we wanted to give this to him as a gift.

“We will like to believe that he has a higher chance of winning in Kaduna State because the people love him, the people admire him, and he is a person who relates with the people, and has empathy.”

Sani-Sha’aban said the issue of insecurity facing the state would be the number one priority for her father to tackle if elected as a governor.

She added that high rate of unemployment contributed to the worsening insecurity in the state.

According to her, “We believe the number one thing is the issue of insecurity in Kaduna State. He believes the insecurity was as a result of lack of jobs for the people because if there were enough jobs, the insecurity wouldn’t be as bad as it is today. He would like to create more job opportunities for the people so that idle people won’t be running around creating insecurity.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

