20 Corps Members to Repeat Service Year for Absconding in A’Ibom





Okon Bassey in Uyo

Authority of the National Youth Service Year (NYSC), Akwa Ibom State, has ordered 20 corps members in the 2021 Batch A, Stream 2, who were sent to the state to repeat their service for absconding during the service year.

The State Coordinator of the NYSC, Mrs. Chinyere Ekwe, disclosed this yesterday during the passing out parade of the corps members in Uyo.

Ekwe maintained that out of the 1, 626 corps members sent to the state, 20 corps members would have to repeat the service while 30 of them who indulged in acts of misconduct ranging from absenteeism, unauthorised journeys among others would have to face extended service from two week to four months.

The state coordinator announced that one corps member lost his life due to ill health during the service year.

She said that the NYSC scheme would continue to serve as a platform for national unity and cohesion.

Ekwe said the young corps members have fulfilled their mandate as development catalyst in Akwa Ibom State.

“I wish to also inform you that 1,626 corps members are due to exit service, out of this number, 20 have been found to have absconded service and are expected to repeat the service year.

“Another 30 who indulged in acts of misconduct ranging from absenteeism, unauthorised journeys, etc., shall serve various degrees of extension ranging from two weeks to four weeks,” Ekwe said.

She commended some of the corps members for exhibiting very high sense of maturity and responsibility as they conducted themselves honourably and within the ambit of the law during the service year.

The state coordinator urged corps members to use the knowledge acquired from Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) to become better citizens.

“The knowledge so acquired should be deployed towards self-sustainability and wealth creation. Resist the allures to get rich quick,” she advised.

She commended the Akwa Ibom Government for the support accorded the scheme to serve the nation better.

In his remarks, the State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, assured the corps members that the difficulty encountered in their state allowance had been resolved, assuring them that they would henceforth receive their allowances promptly.

Emmanuel, who was represented by Special Assistant to the Governor on Youths Mobilisation, Mr. Alexander Utin, urged the corps members to leverage on the SAED to develop themselves to become self-reliant and employers of labour.

“Our commitment to the cause of the NYSC scheme has remained unwavering. We have continued to give both financial and moral support towards the accomplishments of the scheme’s objectives,” he added.

