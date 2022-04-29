14 NYSC Members to Repeat Service Year in Ondo





Fidelis David in Akure

The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), yesterday said that 14 members of the scheme would have their service year repeated for absconding from service in Ondo State.

They were among the 27 corps members sanctioned for contravening the rules guiding the scheme during their service year.

The NYSC Coordinator in Ondo State, Mrs. Victoria Ani, stated this during the passing out ceremony for the 2021 batch ‘A’ (Stream two) corps members in Akure, the state capital.

Ani, who was represented by an Assistant Director of NYSC, Mrs. Adejoke Fashola, explained that out of the number, 13 corps members would have their service year extended for various misdemeanors.

The coordinator, however, pointed out that a Corps Member, Mr. Victor Onwuemene, would be rewarded with state honour and two others would receive state coordinator’s commendation certificate.

Ani said: “I want to remind you that during the orientation course, you were adequately informed that NYSC will reward excellent and outstanding ‘ performance during the service year. Likewise, the scheme wields big stick against recalcitrant members of the service corps who fall short of expected behaviour and performance.

“Consequent upon this, out of 1,260 due to pass out of service today, three (3) corps members who distinguished themselves extraordinarily have been rewarded with State Honours Award while three (3) others will have NYSC Chairman’s Commendation Certificates.

“Thirteen (13) corps members would have their service extended for various misdemeanors while fourteen (14) corps members who absconded from service would have to repeat the service subject to the approval of Directorate Headquarters, Abuja.”

In his remark, Ond State Governor, Mr. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), urged the corps members to always render assistance to security agencies for a safer society.

Akeredolu, who was represented by the Commissioner for Sports and Youths Development, Mr. Bamidele Ologun, said the state government would always provide security to corps members who chose to stay behind.

He said: “The legacies you are leaving behind will continue to remain fresh in the memories of these communities for a very long time to come. As you are all aware, one of the greatest problems staring us in the face as a nation is insecurity.

“Security should not be left for Government alone. Your personal security should be your priority whether you are staying back in the Sunshine state or you are returning to your home states . Above all, let me use this opportunity to advise you to give information that will assist our security agencies to tackle the problems of insecurity in our country.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

