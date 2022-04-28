So Fresh Partners Two Leading Fitness Centres in Lagos

From running healthy lifestyle campaigns like the “Eat Clean Challenge” and “10k Daily Steps Challenge’ to partnering hospitals in Lagos and now opening new outlets in fitness centres, the grand plan of Nigeria’s leading healthy food company, So Fresh is spreading the message of healthy living to as many Nigerians as possible.

The company recently partnered two of the leading fitness centres in Lagos, Fitness Central and iFitness. In this light, three new So Fresh outlets have been established within two Fitness Central outlets and another at the iFitness outlet.

On its reason for the collaboration, So Fresh CEO, Mr. Olagoke Balogun said: “Fitness centres have the same goal as we do to help Nigerians live healthier, fitter, and happier lives.

“A lot of lifestyle factors contribute to making a person attain this healthy state, including the type and quality of the food that they eat, as well as how active they are.”

Balogun continued that this partnership helps them leverage each other’s unique proposition to spread the healthy lifestyle message broadly in our communities.

He further explained that So Fresh has plans to reach more Nigerians because it understands how important living healthy will be to Africans in the coming years.

“This was always the mission from the opening of the first So Fresh restaurant back in 2010, he said,” says the CEO.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), unhealthy diet and lack of physical activity are leading global risks to health. “Therefore, good nutrition, physical activity, and healthy body weight are essential parts of a person’s overall health and well-being.

“Together, these three factors help reduce a person’s risk of developing serious health conditions and managing health conditions, so they do not worsen over time.”

He expressed that every day, Nigerians get to be more aware of the impact of what they eat, good rest and exercise, thanks to brands like So Fresh and its partners.

Balogun, however, highlighted that the state of health of the So Fresh consumer remains the priority; hence, the continuous drive by the organisation to go beyond just a commercially minded healthy food chain brand.

The company now helps Nigerians live healthily through several interesting healthy lifestyle focused initiatives!

