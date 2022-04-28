MEASURING THE DAVID EDEVBIE EFFECT

· Roland Ogbonaya contends that Edevbie will make a difference

· Perception proceeds reality. More often than not, it creates our reality. For many people in the society we live in, the perception of politicians borders on everything negative the mind can conjure. Sometimes too extreme and unjust, the behaviours of a vast majority of our so- called ruling class have made this universal judgement a fair one. I for one, understand the power of perception and frankly my thoughts about politicians, especially in Africa, isn’t far from the general belief. Self-centered, cunning, deceitful, unpatriotic. A few of the adjectives often accompanying people in the game. But is it entirely true? Well, I have always dared to believe that the statement “majority carries the vote” isn’t a fair judgement in some cases. So, my perception about certain issues like that involving politicians remains open to amendment. Truthfully, it has changed drastically after the experiences I am about to share and why not? If the collective negative actions of many shapes a widespread perception, I believe the positive actions of a few has the power to change such perceptions. The force of good will forever be stronger than that of evil.

· Here I was, on a peaceful afternoon in my office in Lagos. My phone’s ringing tone pierced the silence that fuels the ambience of creativity around me whenever I am set to start a new article. It was my very good friend Mr. Allison Abanum calling. An enthusiastic journalist like myself and a Senior Special Assistant on Strategic Communication and Documentation to the Governor of Bayelsa State. He invited me on some sort of exciting expedition. His invite was met with a stern skepticism immediately he mentioned it’s was about investigating the wondrous works of a politician. “Wondrous” and “Politicians” are not often mentioned in the same sentence in this part of the world. My reluctance spewed out the question, “are they all not the same? Doing things for publicity to sway people’s opinions to favor them” and his response was daring and quite inquisitive as I noticed in his voice that he was just as excited about this task and wanted to see and hear for himself too. “David Edevbie seems different. I have heard too much about him to ignore this desire to find out more. Call your contacts in Asaba, hear what they have to say,” Allison Abanum said.

· So, immediately I called my contacts in Asaba and enquired about Mr. David Edevbie, a former commissioner of Finance in Delta State and has served in various capacities in government both at the state and national level for almost two decades. Everyone I called started with a similar declaration: “David Edevbie is a rare breed.”

· Over seven different people that had concrete information about the man spoke greatly of him and his personal life. He is a genius and was distinguished whilst in public service, a philanthropist from a different galaxy, a kind and generous individual fully in touch with his humanity and conscience. It was too good to ignore, so I went with Allison Abanum my friend and a third colleague on this investigative journey. Shuttling between Abuja, Asaba and Lagos hearing true confessions, personilised testimonies and discovering just how much of an impact this David Edevbie has had on people and institutions everywhere he has been.

· After reading the last publication by Allison Abanum regarding our findings and experiences about Edevbie, part of me felt the article didn’t do comprehensive justice to the reports of our investigations. In truth considering the enormity of information we gathered, maybe none of us would do complete justice to the reports. I decided, anyway, to share my own part of the experience through my own peep hole. Surely from the point of view of an excited new believer in the fact that amongst us, walks politicians and leaders not in the game for money, power and the razzmatazz of politics, but in it for positive impact on the lives of the people.

· Our findings in Asaba left all of us stunned as I couldn’t recall hearing a single negative sentence about the man. That is not to say there aren’t any, but this man projects an ambience of positive influence and excellence wherever he has been and of course it was going to eclipse the tiny negativities if any existed. Staff at the Ministry of Finance in Delta State who knew him well from his time as a commissioner noted that he was a board room guru whose innovations and out of the box ideas were second to none. Mr. Emeka Odobaye, a retired civil servant we met there reiterated his diligence to service and how it affected everyone in the ministry. “His technology-driven ideas to financial administration was at first challenging, but over time rewarding and essential to how well we did our job” he said. ” His time as commissioner of finance under the James Ibori government saw an upgrade in the modus operandi of financial operations in the state. He introduced modern technology and techniques at the time that was eye opening and made our work efficient,” Mr Odobaye continued. Upon further enquiry we found out that he was a game changer for the ministry and most of the processes and mode of operations in place in the ministry today were introduced during his time and many have proved efficient all these years.

· “He made work quite comfortable and with less pressure. He always had a word of encouragement for us,” said one of the people we spoke with. I could feel within me a paradigm shift of perception already. Can a politician be spoken about in such magnitude? I wasn’t just blown away by the excellence and innovations which he displayed but more so by the excellent personality he projects. It was becoming increasingly clear to me that Mr. David Edevbie had engraved in him, serious personal principles of fairness, kindness and positive influence. This were rare traits for people swimming in the waters he swam.

· “He does things like a white man,” said one newspaper reporter we encountered in Asaba. “He lived in the Commissioners’ quarters during his time as commissioner and if you visit the place, you would never argue if you were told a white man lived there”. The testimonies were made in the presence of the current NUJ chairman in Asaba, who nodded his head in absolute concurrence. I’m sure our reporter friend wasn’t throwing shades at we Africans, but simply drawing a comparison using what is generally known of the whites. He was simply highlighting the fact that David Edevbie had organisation and excellence engraved in his personality both in secret and in public.

· . I boldly state that Deltans are lucky to have such a person and should accord him maximum support if he decides to pursue a greater purpose like governing the state. Perception can be powerful and also be powerfully wrong too. It is only a person who has chosen to wallow in the depths of wrong perceptions that will not share my sentiments towards this man. For me and am sure for many Deltans as well, David Edevbie is a rare gem of a person with the right professional and personal traits to cause immense positive change in the state if given the right platform.

· *Ogbonaya is Saturday Deputy Editor of Daily Independent Newspaper

