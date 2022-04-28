Lawan Frustrates Efforts to Stop Sokoto Senator, Danbaba’s Defection to APC

Sunday Aborisade



The president of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, frustrated efforts to stop the Deputy Minority Whip of the Senate, Ibrahim Danbaba, from defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The senator, who is currently representing Sokoto South in the red chamber, in a letter read during plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, hinted of his intention to leave the PDP for the APC.

He was nominated by the PDP on July 15, 2022, for the position of Deputy Minority Whip, following the defection of the former deputy Whip, Senator Sahabi Alhaji Ya’u.

Ya’u, who is representing Zamfara North, had also left the PDP for the APC.

However, Danbaba’s defection has brought the total number of APC Senators in the upper chamber to 71. PDP has 37 while the Young Peoples Party has one member.

The lawmaker, in his letter, explained that his decision to leave PDP was informed by the lingering and multifaceted crisis at the zonal level.

His letter read in part: “I write to formally inform you and distinguished colleagues of my decision to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“My decision is anchored on the continuing multifaceted crisis that has bedeviled the PDP, especially, at the zonal level, which has created not only credibility problems, but has undermined party discipline, cohesion and focus.

“The situation at the state level has not helped matters either as depicted by lack of political sanity, focus and credible leadership. I have in APC, the political ideology in consonance with my personal political philosophy. This Ideology also seems the best suited to meet the expectations and aspirations of my constituents.

“While thanking you, Mr. President, please, accept the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Attempts by Senators Philip Aduda (PDP, FCT) and Lilian Uche Ekwunife (PDP, Anambra Central), to rely on point of orders to stop his defection were unsuccessful as Lawan ruled them out of order.

Ekwunife, who relied on the provisions of Section 68(g) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), requested that Danbaba’s seat be declared vacant.

The Senate President, however, ruled her out of order, explaining that the reasons advanced by Danbaba were valid and excusable under the law.

