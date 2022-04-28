GROHE Becomes New Global Partner of WorldSkills

GROHE has joined WorldSkills International, a global platform to raise the profile and recognition of skilled people, as its newest Global Partner.

GROHE first supported the skill competition, Plumbing and Heating, in WorldSkills Kazan 2019. Now as a Global Partner, GROHE will extend its support to WorldSkills Shanghai 2022 and as a Global Industry Partner.

“We are delighted to strengthen our collaboration with WorldSkills. Professional skills are critical for the sanitary industry. Together we can demonstrate what impact skilled professionals can have today and for the more sustainable future that we all strive for,” said Jonas Brennwald, Leader, LIXIL EMENA.

“GROHE is joining the global skills community of industry, education, and government partners to raise the profile of young skilled professionals around the world,” said David Hoey, CEO of WorldSkills International. “You are supporting the increase in abilities, status, and economic prospects of young people. With you, our Global Partners, we are creating a more inclusive, sustainable, and innovative future through skills.”

“After three years since the first contact with WorldSkills, we are more than happy to join forces internationally and support young people with our expertise and in-depth knowledge of the sanitary industry,“ said Timo Kurz, Leader GIVE Program and WorldSkills, LIXIL EMENA.

This new partnership is part of GROHE’s efforts to address the shortage of skilled installers in the sanitary industry. Its “GROHE Installer Vocational Training and Education” (GIVE) Program is collaborating with over 40 institutions offering plumbing training across the EMENA region. To help improve training facilities, GROHE sets up a fully functioning training environment where students can benefit from the brand’s vast expertise. GIVE supports schools in creating a uniform approach with modern equipment, training material and a written examination that sets new industry standards. Even after students have completed their GROHE training, they will receive assistance – with job placements or even a work experience program at one of GROHE’s industry partners.

WorldSkills builds confidence, empowers communities and helps to fuel economies. They inspire young people to develop a passion for skills and pursue excellence, through competitions and promotions. Furthermore, they help develop skills through global training standards, benchmarking systems, and enhancing industry engagement. They influence industry, government, and educators through cooperation and research – building a global platform of skills for all.

GROHE joins 23 other WorldSkills Global Partners and 85 Member countries and regions committed to helping young people change their lives, and the fortunes of their communities and countries through skills.

