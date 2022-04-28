Gombe Gov Visits Tunfure, Commiserates with Victims of Electrocution





Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Gombe State Governor, Mr. Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, yesterday, in Tunfure quarters commiserated with the families of those who lost their loved ones as a result of electrocution.

Yahaya said at the residence of one of the deceased, Mr. Andrew Abu Yaro, that he received the news of the unfortunate incident with great shock and sadness.

He, therefore, consoled the parents and the immediate family of the deceased to take the incident as an act of God.

The governor said: “On behalf of the government and people of Gombe State, I extend our sincere commiserations with all those who have lost loved ones; we would ensure that there is no repeat of this kind of unfortunate incident in the state.

“At the level of government, I assure you that we shall take adequate measures to prevent such from happening and we shall equally seek justice for the victims.”

Responding on behalf of the family, the Elder Brother of the Deceased, DSP. Yusuf Abu, expressed gratitude to the governor for the prompt visit and the cash donation.

Abu, however, pleaded with the governor to prevail on the Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC) to improve on their services in order to prevent future occurrence.

The state governor was also at the residence of Mr. Patrick Okeke, who lost his wife and daughter to the incident.

Yahaya, who described Okeke as a longtime acquaintance, encouraged his family to take solace in the fact that every mortal must taste death in whatever way God wills.

When he called at the home of Pastor Solomon Ayanwale who lost valuables as a result of surge in electric current, Yahaya enjoined the family to see the incident as an act of God.

Responding, Ayanwale thanked the governor for displaying leadership at a time when his followers are in need of one.

