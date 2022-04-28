FRSC Deploys 1,530 Personnel in Kano State for Eid-el-Fitr Celebration

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kano Command, has said that it has deployed 1,530 personnel for Sallah special operation in the state.

The Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr. Zubairu Mato, stated this in a media statement made available to reporters in Kano yesterday.

The statement explained that four ambulances, 23 patrol vehicles, one heavy duty tow truck and other operational equipment will be deployed on major routes and highways to facilitate effective smooth operations.

“These were to ensure the free flow of traffic on critical road junctions, safety of lives and properties on highways, the Eid-el- fitr special patrol operations will commence on April 29 to May 4,” he said.

The sector commander said that the deployed personnel include 994 regular marshals and 536 special marshals on major routes.

He said that they would ensure safe, smooth vehicular movement, traffic control as well as to give prompt attention to victims of road traffic crashes within the festive period.

According to the statement, “station officers in the 44 Local Government Areas of Kano State are fully involved in the operations.

“Outpost, Zebra and Road side clinics located along Kano – Zaria road will work round the clock to ensure safety of lives and properties in the state.”

He assured motorists of personnel from sector command and eight units of the command would be available.

He, however, warned drivers to desist from committing traffic offenses such as driving under the influence of alcohol, drug, dangerous overtaking, overloading, over speeding, wrongful overtaking, route violation, under age driving and use of phone while driving.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

