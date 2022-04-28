FG, Huawei Sign MoU to Enhance ICT Skills, Tackle Unemployment

Emma Okonji

The federal government, this week, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Huawei Technologies to boost Information and Communications Technology (ICT) skills among Nigerian Youths, that will help tackle the rising unemployment rate in the country.

The Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy in line with its National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for the development and promotion of digital economy and growth in Nigeria, yesterday in Abuja, formally commenced the implementation of the MoU with Huawei Technologies (Nigeria) Limited.

The MoU aims at promoting the partnership between the ministry and Huawei Technologies to establish two core ICT projects in Nigeria, the Huawei ICT Academy Project and the Huawei ICT Talent Cultivation Project.

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami, who signed on behalf of the federal government, said: “The Nigerian government is thankful to Huawei looking at how the country has benefited in its CSR programmes.” He requested that Huawei should establish a global training centre in Nigeria to train Nigerians and other African countries in ICT.

He added that President Muhammadu Buhari appreciated Huawei’s efforts in helping to develop Nigeria’s technology space and that he has encouraged Huawei to do more on Nigerian soil since Nigeria is its largest and biggest market in Africa.

The Managing Director of Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Mr. Trevor Liu, who signed on behalf of the company, thanked the federal government and the Minister, for giving Huawei the enabling environment to operate and touch many lives in Nigeria. He said this was done through many initiatives to which the Minister has been a key driver.

Trevor said: “The Minister as a key stakeholder, has through his office, designed and deployed many notable initiatives in enhancing the national digital transformation in Nigeria, such as the very popular ICT Park, Digital Nigeria, and E-government Initiatives. He has shown over and over again that his heart is in changing the narrative on the ICT ecosystem in Nigeria, to which we shall applaud for his efforts.

“To ensure the smooth running of the project, a joint working team will be set up for the purpose of organising, preparing and executing the project.

“Our vision and mission in Huawei has been to bring digital to every person, home, and organisation for a fully connected, intelligent world. Huawei has pushed this vision through many channels, one of which is our four major ICT Talent cultivation initiatives, The Seeds for the Future Program, Huawei ICT Academy, Huawei ICT Competition, and The Job Fair. This is because we strongly believe that digital transformation is about talents, and not all about technology.”

The Minister also highlighted that the current administration has provided an enabling environment for international companies to invest and do business in Nigeria.

“The administration has come up with 36 initiatives to ease doing business in Nigeria. An executive order was signed to address the challenges faced by International companies to provide accountability, transparency, e-govt, tax holiday, visa on arrival etc. which has moved Nigeria higher in the global of ease of doing business index,” Pantami said.

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Cui Jianchun, who was also present at the event, expressed delight to witness the initiative.

“The Chinese embassy will continue to support the corporation to make a difference. We would sustain this initiative and ensure the Universities, the Minister and the students testify to the initiative,”Jianchun said.

The Registrar, Nigerian Army University, Biu, Borno State, Brig. Gen. SS Ibrahim, in his speech at the event, said: “The cooperation between Huawei and the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy is good for the country in human capacity development in the area of ICT. The Nigerian Army University has decided to follow suit in ICT and partner with telecoms giant in order to fortify the students with the latest technology. I want to acknowledge and appreciate the Minister for being productive in developing the ICT sector and the management of Huawei for taking the bold step in the Nigerian ICT Sector.”



