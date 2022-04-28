Eid-el Fitr: Wamakko Frees 50 Inmates

The Senator Representing Sokoto North Senatorial District, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, has facilitated the release of 50 inmates from Sokoto Correctional Center.

The inmates were released after the payment of debts, fines and compensations by the senator.

This was in continuation with Wamakko’s annual gesture of extending the beneficiaries in every last 10 days of Ramadan.

Speaking during the release of the inmates, the Welfare Officer of the Sokoto Custodial Centre, ASP. Ayyuba Alhassan, commended Wamakko for sustaining the invaluable perennial gesture.

He said that, out of the 50 freed inmates, six were women while 35 inmates were from the Custodial Centre, Sokoto.

Others were from different satellite custodial centres across the state.

In his message, Wamakko explained that the gesture was aimed at enabling the beneficiaries to celebrate the Eid -el Fitr with their relatives.

According to him, the gesture was also aimed to further the decongesting the prisons, as well as bolstering the nation’s judiciary system.

Speaking also on this gesture, the Officer-in- Charge of the Custodial Centre, A. Bala, advised the freed inmates to be of good conduct, law-abiding and respectful to their various families.

He commended Wamakko for sustaining the annual gesture, and appealed to other wealthy individuals to emulate him.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

