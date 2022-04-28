Disregard Petition Against Abiodun, Afe Babalola’s Firm Writes APC

James Sowole in Abeokura

The Law Chamber of Afe Babalola & Co has written the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, asking it to disregard a petition before his office, seeking the disqualification of Ogun State Governor, Mr. Dapo Abiodun, from participating in the 2022 governorship primaries in the state.

The law firm described the petition against the governor that was dated April 12, 2022, as spurious and unfounded allegations meant to mislead the party into disqualifying the governor from participating in the 2023 gubernatorial election.

The letter, which was received at the National Secretariat of the APC by Ambassador Samuel Jimba on April 26, said that the petition was not served on the governor, which “was a deliberate move to deprive him of the opportunity to set the records straight and knowing full well that the petition was characterised by falsehood and malice.”

The law firm noted that the petitions are nothing more than the machinations of political jobbers and saboteurs sponsored by desperate opposition elements to disrupt the peaceful political atmosphere in Ogun, spread rumours/propaganda about the governor and mislead the APC.

It said the petitioner relied on hearsays, urging Adamu and national leadership of the APC to “disregard the hearsays.”

According to Afe Babalola & Co, the allegation of discrepancies in Abiodun’s INEC Form CF001 for 2015 and 2019 is a statute-barred, arguing that the allegation could only form the basis of a cause of action in court 14 days from the day the governor filed and deposed to the forms.

It further stated that the alleged contradiction in the two INEC Forms could no longer be a ground to disqualify Abiodun in the upcoming 2023 gubernatorial election as Forms CF001 for 2015 and 2019 are spent and cannot be used to determine the eligibility of the governor to contest in the next governorship election.

The law firm recalled that court cases were filed in court and petitions filed at the governorship election tribunal seeking to disqualify the governor based on allegations of falsehood and inconsistency in the two INEC forms, saying that both the tribunal and courts were unanimous in their decisions not only that the allegations were status-barred, but held that the said Forms CF001 of 2015 and 2019 did not contain any false statement.

It further said the matter that the Supreme Court of Nigeria had also affirmed the decisions of the tribunal and the Appeal Court, by dismissing the petition of false statement against the governor.

On the allegation that the governor had been convicted for an offence in 1986, the chamber said the petitioner failed to attach any court judgment to the petition to this effect, hence, the allegation was baseless, asking the APC top echelon to discountenance as such.

Community Pharmacists Mourn Late Alaafin of Oyo

The Association of Community Pharmacist of Nigeria (ACPN), has described the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, as a bridge builder for young and future generations.

The National Chairman of the ACPN, Mr. Adewale Oladigbolu, stated this in a statement that was made available to journalists in Abeokuta.

Oladigbolu, who is a prince of Agunloye Ruling House, expressed his gratitude to God for the grace and privilege given to the late traditional ruler over the countless contributions and goals achieved during his 52 years impactful and memorable reign.

He said that the late Oba Adeyemi has written his name in gold as he was so passionate in promoting and preserving cultural values.

He also noted that the late traditional ruler contributed his quota to the peaceful coexistence among his people and Nigeria as a whole.

Oba Adeyemi joined his ancestors last Friday at the Afe Babalola Multi System Hospital, Ado Ekiti, at the ripe age of 83 and had since been buried according to Islamic rites.

