Deji of Akure Hails Nigerian Army’s Giant Strides





Fidelis David in Akure

The Deji of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi Odundu II, has has hailed the giant strides being made by Nigerian Army, which is led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor and the Chief of Army Staff, General Farouq Yahaya.

Oba Aladetoyinbo, who is the chairman of Ondo State Council of Traditional Rulers, said that Akure kingdom is aware of the tremendous achievements being recorded by the Nigerian military, despite instigations by the public with the view of painting negative pictures about the Nigerian military, especially the army.

The Oba gave the accolades when the Commander 32 Artillery Brigade, Brigadier General Mukhtar Adamu, paid him a courtesy visit at his palace in Akure.

The monarch who noted that the army has recorded commendable successes in the fight against terrorism, banditry and other forms of criminality across the country, pledged to continue to support the military in achieving its operational mandate in the region.

He also reassured the commander that his kingdom would continue to work harmoniously with the army for sustenance of peace in the region.

Earlier, the Commander 32 Artillery Brigade stated that, on assumption of command as the 10th commander in charge of Ondo and Ekiti States, he deemed it necessary to pay homage and solicit the support and blessings of the traditional leader.

“I am also here to convey the Chief of Army Staff’s (COAS) vision, which is “a professional Nigerian army ready to accomplish assigned mission within a joint environment in defence of Nigeria.”

He averred that the citizenry are valuable assets for meaningful and sustainable operational security success.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

