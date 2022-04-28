Court Remands Four Teenagers, Three Others for Armed Robbery in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

A Chief Magistrates Court in Oke-Eda, Akure, the Ondo State capital, yesterday remanded four teenagers, two of their mothers and one other for armed robbery.

The juvenile defendants adopted names of notorious armed robbers in the country. They are: Timilehin Femi (Anini), 13; Ojo Sunday (Oyenusi), 16; Omoniyi Ogundere (Osunbor), 17; Odeyemi Ayodele 18; Timilehin Ojo, 22; Iyabo Femi, 30, and Kehinde Ayodele, 36.

Oyenusi and Anini were remanded alongside their mothers Iyabo Femi, 30, and Kehinde Ayodele, 36, respectively, who were alleged to make charms to fortify them for operations and prevent their arrest.

THISDAY reported that operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency also known as Amotekun Corps had arrested the defendants for allegedly committing the crime at Ilara-Mokin on April 10, 2022.

They were charged to court and arraigned on 13 counts bothering on conspiracy, burglary and stealing.

The state prosecution led by Mr. Oluwasegun Akeredolu informed the court that the defendants, Anini, Oyenusi and Osunbor, stole a mini POS and other valuable items from one Mrs. Grace Falaye.

The charge read in part: “That you, Sunday Ojo, Timilehin Femi, and Omoniyi Ogundere on or about April 10, 2022, at about 9:30 a.m. at llara-Mokin, a place within the criminal jurisdiction of this court, did steal a mini-POS, property of Mrs. Falaye Grace.”

The prosecution further alleged that the mothers, Odeyemi Ayodele and Iyabo

Sunday, made charms for Ojo Sunday, Timilehin Femi, and Ogundere Omoniyi, meant to protect burglars, robbers and thieves, and also to prevent them from arrest, detention and conviction.

Also, Ojo Sunday’s mother, lyabo, was accused of receiving the sum of N10,000, which was obtained by means of stealing, knowing same to have been stolen on or about April 9, 2022, at ljare.

The defendants were further alleged of breaking into the shop of Mrs. Olanireti Esho at opposite Hospital junction, llara-Mokin, with intent to commit a felony.

According to the prosecution, the offences contravene Sections 516, 390 (9) 414 3 (1) 427 519 and 273 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap. 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

Based on the nature of the offence against the defendants, Akeredolu prayed for an order to remand him at the correctional centre, which was supported by an affidavit, but counsel to the defendants, Benjamin Obilo, opposed the application made by the prosecutor, and urged the court to consider their ages.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. Tope Aladejana, in his ruling, ordered the remand of all the defendants in Amotekun Corps custody.

He adjourned the case till May 12, 2022, for hearing.

