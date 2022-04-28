Cormart, Meura Partner to Offer Engineering Solutions

Ugo Aliogo

One of the leading chemical and food raw materials companies in Nigeria and a member of TGI Group, Cormart Nigeria Limited, has announced its partnership with Meura to provide engineering solutions to customers in the food and beverage industries using Meura products.

Cormart Nigeria in a statement said Meura is a Belgian company has been at the forefront of brewing technology for nearly two centuries.

The statement said they have a wide range of state-of-the-art products and technologies covering fine milling and installation of complete brewhouses and yeast management.

It noted that Meura is well known for inventions such as the Meura2001 mash filter, Aflosjet, Meurabrew and Meurastream, which are widely used in the brewing industry.

The statement hinted as a result of their growing presence in the Nigerian market, Meura is now partnering with Cormart to provide local content initiatives and value addition so that customers would derive more value using Meura products.

The Cormart’s General Manager, Breweries and Beverage, Clement Gbala, commented on how the partnership aims to provide solutions to Meura customers.

He said: “This partnership focuses on providing quick solutions to customers. We are looking at VMI with customers, the use of regional offices and stock maintenance in our central warehouse in Cormart House, Lagos.”

He further stated, “This offers a massive reduction in long lead-time, production downtime, long service interval, travel restrictions that may affect prompt services, and the stock availability of spares for equipment.”

The Cormart’s Managing Director, Martin Middernacht, revealed on the company’s commitment to finding a solution to business processes.

He said: “Finding solution to business processes is in line with our core value of innovation. We are committed to this partnership and would leverage our knowledge of the industry where we have worked successfully in the past two decades. For us, it is exciting as we expand our portfolio and growth in our capacity to not only offer chemical solutions to the industry but also engineering solutions. We are looking forward to bringing a new dynamism in our level of services to the industry.”

The Meura’s Chief Commercial Officer, Jeroen Vandenbussche, stated: “The Nigerian market is globally one of Meura’s main markets with important growth opportunities. Cormart is an excellent partner, which allows us further develop the activities and improve the services to the Nigerian end customers

