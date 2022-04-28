CIBN Donates 160-seater Lecture Theatre to ATBU

Segun Awofadeji

As part of its contribution to the development of banking and finance education in the country, the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has officially commissioned a newly constructed multi- million Naira 160-seater lecture theatre it bequeathed to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi.

The theatre which is fully furnished and equipped with ultra – modern facilities is named ” THE CIBN BANKERS HALL” will serve as the melting pot for the training and development of future ready bankers.

In his address during the official commissioning ceremony of the Hall at the Gubi campus of the University, President and Chairman of Council of CIBN,Dr. Bayo Olugbemi said that the institute embarked on the project to encourage and motivate students of northern extraction to take Interest in the banking profession,as a catalyst for growth and development in the region.

The President who lamented the short supply of competent professional bankers from the northern part of the country, said the project will help build the capacity and competency of northern youth with a view to nurturing knowledgeable, skilled and competent workforce for the Nigerian banking industry in line with the competency framework for the banking industry in Nigeria.

According to him, ” More specifically, the institute embarked on this project to promote and sustain the interest of students of northern extraction in the banking professional examinations thereby accelerating the pace of production of professional bankers (Chartered Bankers) whilst addressing the issue of low number of chartered bankers from the region.”

“Mr. Vice Chancellor sir, I want to specifically request that you kindly help to drive the Linkage Programme in this Institution. All students of Banking and Finance department and other related social science disciplines are expected to register as members of the institute, write the professional banking examinations and pay the annual subscription”, he pleaded.

While stating that the institute as the conscience and moral compass of the banking and finance industry is resolute and committed to the observance and maintenance of ethics and professionalism among practitioners in the industry, he therefore called on all practitioners in the industry to remain steadfast to the ethos of the profession and maintain the tenets of trust and honesty, which is the hallmark of the profession.

