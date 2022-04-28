CBN Laments Low Participation of Anambra in its Intervention Programmes

•State has only 44, 374 beneficiaries since inception

David-Chyddy Eleke



The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has lamented the low participation of people of Anambra State in its intervention programmes.

The controller of Anambra branch of the CBN, Mr. Benedict Maduagwu disclosed this during a sensitisation fair organised by the apex bank in Awka.

He lamented that despite the abundance of skills and talent in the state, only 44,374 persons from the state have benefitted from its intervention schemes.

He, however, said the bank has intensified efforts to bring together and speak to people in the state to get them up to date about requirements for some of the organisations programmes, so that they can get funds to expand their businesses.

“Anambra people have been participating in various CBN intervention programmes, but the truth is that the number has not been encouraging.

“Since inception, only 44,374 beneficiaries have been registered in Anambra State, in CBN intervention programmes, yet Anambra is a state with abundance of talent, skills and inventors.

“That is why we have decided to hold this sensitisation workshop for people in the state, including; farmers, artisans, students and the general public, to convey some of these programmes and simplify the language, for people to be able to participate.

“Our efforts have yielded fruits, and if you check, since the last two years, Anambra has picked up, and 24,954 persons in the state have benefitted. This number is a huge increase, but it is still not up to what other states witness. That is why we are here to speak to you people,” Maduagwu told participants.

Representative of the Anambra State government, Hon. Pauly Onyeka, who is the Commissioner for Housing, applauded the bank for organising the fair, saying Anambra should not for any reason be lagging behind, because it is a state that talents and skills abound.

“In fact, if CBN has a N10 trillion budget for a programme, Anambra should get N1trillion, because we have people who can utilise such fund well. We are hopeful that with this workshop, our people will learn to apply for programmes like this,” he added.

He encouraged youth corps members who were participants in the programme to pay attention and see reason to apply for funds that can finance their ideas and turn them into employers, instead of job seekers upon conclusion of their mandatory one-year service.

Some of the participants who spoke to THISDAY included Mr. Onyekachukwu Isi, the Managing Director of EN Farms Limited and chairman of Anambra State Chapter of Poultry Farmers Association lauded the CBN for their interventions.

“I’m a beneficiary of the Commercial Agricultural Credit Scheme 2022 of the CBN. The programmes of CBN require a lot of processes, and follow-ups, but there are real. I believe that with this workshop, people will learn further and become beneficiaries too.”

