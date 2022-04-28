2023: PDP Clears Rafiu for Kwara South Senatorial Election

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The National Screening Committee of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, (PDP), has cleared Senator Rafiu Adebayo Ibrahim for the 2023 Kwara South Senatorial election.

Rafiu, who appeared before the committee yesterday at the Kwara PDP Secretariat, in Ilorin, presented all his required documents which were duly vetted by the committee members.

He arrived the party’s secretariat alongside Mr. Bolaji Abdullahi, and Hon. Isa Bawa, who are the PDP’s senatorial aspirants for Kwara Central and North respectively.

Upon the completion of the screening, Senator Rafiu was presented with a certificate that qualified him to contest in the party’s primaries slated for next month.

The Chairman of the Screening Committee, Hon. Igbawua Chile, in his remarks commended the leadership of the Kwara State’s PDP for the peaceful and democratic process it employed in the emergence of candidates for the national and state assemblies elections.

However, Senator Ibrahim lauded the leadership of the party in the state for providing good environment to operate in the state.

