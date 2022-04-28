2023: I Have What It Takes to Unite Nigerians, Says Saraki

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

Former President of the Senate and presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Bukola Saraki, has stated that he has what it takes to unite Nigerians and give them a sense of belonging in the affairs of their country.

Saraki, who stated this in Calabar, Cross River State, while on a consultation visit pursuant to his presidential ambition, told delegates and members of his party that his innate ability to run a united Senate prevented his removal as Senate president by the executive arm of government between 2015 and 2019.

The former governor of Kwara State, who stated these last Tuesday evening, said the country needs a team player and someone who can work with Nigerians from all shades of life as president.

According to him, “You cannot move the country forward of you cannot unite it.

“I have been able, and continue to unite people whether as chairman of the governor’s forum or recently as the Senate president with 109 senators across the country.

“There was twice an attempt to invade the National Assembly by the SSS and the police, but we stood firm because both

Houses of the National Assembly believed in their leader.

“Where you have a government which spent every minute to see how they can remove me, but because I was holding people together, and we were there representing Nigeria, that was why we were united and stood firm. That is the kind of president we need.”

The presidential aspirant said he has mapped out plans to turn the Nigerian economy around from one that depends on foreign loans to one that will galvanise industrialisation, and a productive economy that will generate employment for Nigerians.

The former Senate president said it skewed economy for 80 percent of Nigeria’s earnings to go into debts servicing, adding that that isn’t how to grow an economy.

Saraki, who said Nigerians should not elect their next president based on unreliable sentiments and emotions, appealed that he should be chosen as candidate of the PDP and Nigeria’s president because he has what it takes to make Nigeria far better than he met it.

In his remarks, the leader of the PDP in the state, Senator Liyel Imoke, thanked Saraki for putting the PDP first through the way he has remained committed and dedicated to it.

Imoke promised that the delegates from the state would always vote for the aspirant they consider as the best for the party.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

